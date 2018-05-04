Karnataka elections: BJP’s manifesto is a poorly crafted fantasy, says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi rated the manifesto 1 out of 5 stars and recommended to avoid it.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has come up with a ‘review’ of Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018. Gandhi said that BJP’s manifesto is a poorly crafted fantasy. Moreover, Gandhi rated the manifesto 1 out of 5 stars and recommended to avoid it. “New Book Review! The BJP Karnataka Manifesto, inspired by Narendra Modi, is a poorly crafted fantasy built around a weak plot, that has nothing unique to offer voters. If you’ve read the Congress Manifesto, don’t waste your time on this one. Rating: 1/5 ⭐ Recommendation: Avoid,” Gandhi tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the BJP released its manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly and promised allocation of Rs 1.5 lakh crore for irrigation projects and waiver of farm loan up to Rs 1 lakh borrowed from nationalised and cooperative banks.

The manifesto was unveiled by BJP state unit president and the party’s chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa. Yeddyurappa said that if BJP is voted to power, it would bring out a ‘white paper’ on the financial health of the state under the Congress rule.

The manifesto promised to provide Rs 25,000 and three grams of gold for brides coming under the BPL category during the marriage. It also promised to open “Annapoorna Canteens” which would provide cheaper food.

The manifesto further promised “Go Seva Ayog”, aimed at cow protection would also be revived. Speaking to media, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje said the

manifesto was a “vision document” which reflects people’s aspirations and expectations.

She claimed that the manifesto has been prepared after taking feedback of the three lakh people. The BJP released its manifesto after paying homage to party’s sitting MLA and its candidate for Jayanagar constituency B N Vijaykumar, who passed away after suffering a massive heart attack at a hospital.

On the other hand, Congress had released its manifesto a week ago, promising a Rs 1.25 lakh crore fund on irrigation and creating 1 crore jobs over the next five years if re-elected to power.

The crucial assembly polls for Karnataka will be held on May 12, counting of votes will be taken up on May 15.