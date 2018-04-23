Karnataka Elections 2018: BJP releases 4th list of candidates – Check names here

The BJP on Monday released fourth list of seven candidates for the May 12 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly.

(PTI)

The BJP on Monday released fourth list of seven candidates for the May 12 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly. According to a list finalised by BJP’s Central Election Committee, G.R. Pravin Patil will contest from Bhadravati while Jaggesh will be party’s candidate from Yeshvanthapura.

The party has fielded Lallesh Reddy from B.T.M. Layout assembly constituency, H. Lilavathi from Ramanagaram, Nandini Gowda Kanakapura, H.K. Suresh from Belur and J. Preetham Gow from Hassan. With this, the BJP has announced 220 candidates leaving names of four candidates.

It was not clear whether Vijayendra, son of party’s Chief Ministerial candidate B.S. Yeddyurappa will contest from Varuna constituency against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Yatheendra. Yeddyurappa has already said that his son will not contest from Varuna. The party had earlier released announced 72, 82, and 59 candidates respectively in three lists.