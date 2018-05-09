Karnataka elections 2018: BJP moves EC, seeks countermanding of poll in Rajarajeshwari Nagar seat

Accusing the Congress of trying to influence the assembly polls in Karnataka, the BJP today asked the Election Commission to countermand the election in Rajarajeshwari Nagar seat after thousands of alleged fake voter ID cards were found there in a flat yesterday. (IE)

Accusing the Congress of trying to influence the assembly polls in Karnataka, the BJP today asked the Election Commission to countermand the election in Rajarajeshwari Nagar seat after thousands of alleged fake voter ID cards were found there in a flat yesterday. A BJP delegation, which included union ministers J P Nadda, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Smriti Irani among others, told the commission that scrapping the poll in the constituency was necessary to “reinstate people’s faith” in the electoral process, Irani told reporters. Nadda claimed that the incident had showed the design of Congress to influence the election process in the high-stake state polls and added that there was “enough evidence” for this. Irani said the issue was not only important for the BJP but also the commission as voter ID cards are seen an evidence of people’s faith in the electoral process. The delegation demanded a thorough probe into the matter to find out if similar methods were used in more constituencies. The assembly polls are due on May 12.