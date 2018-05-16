Karnataka election results LIVE: Will JD(S) split? Reports claim big; Yeddyurappa asserts he will be CM

Karnataka government formation LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by BJP President Amit Shah as he arrives for BJP Parliamentary Board meeting after Karnataka Assembly elections results 2018, in New Delhi, on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka election results LIVE: There is no end to political drama in Karnataka yet. The political atmosphere in Karnataka is getting more tense, with claims of horse-trading being floated by parties. A day after BJP failed to secure a majority of its own despite finishing as the single largest party in the state, BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa has claimed he will take oath as chief minister on Thursday (May 17). Yeddyurappa’s claim comes even as Congress and JD(S) have decided to come together to form the government. Reports suggest that backroom action is in full swing in Karnataka with many opposition leaders, not happy with Congress-JD(S) alliance, in talks with the BJP. More updates are to follow.

11.48 am: TV reports claim sources as saying that as many as 12 JD(S) MLAs are in touch with the BJP. Will the JD(S) split? The question looms large even as Yeddyurappa asserts he will be the CM of Karnataka.

11.40 am: While the fate of the Karnataka Assembly now lies at the discretion of the Governor, here is how the scenario may unfold if the Congress-JD(S) alliance does get the Governor’s call to form the government and prove majority. From ‘kingmaker’ to king: The significance of Janata Dal (Secular) in a hung Karnataka assembly

11.31 am: Congress leader makes counter-claim. Says all Congress leaders are together and in fact six BJP leaders are in touch with his party. NA Harris of the Congress says: “We have to protect the verdict of the people. They (BJP) are doing bad politics. We don’t have to stoop down to their level. We are 118 in number, we don’t want anyone. Nobody has called me to the resort.”

11.22 am: Karnataka Congress Party leaders allege BJP is trying to “poach” their MLAs in an attempt to establish majority to form the government.

11.16 am: ANI reports that JD(S)’ MLAs Raja Venkatappa Nayaka and Venkata Rao Nadagouda are missing from the JD(S) legislative party meeting, which is going on in a hotel in Bengaluru.