Battleground Karnataka LIVE: First act! BS Yeddyurappa announces loan waiver for 1 lakh farmers

Karnataka: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader B. S. Yeddyurappa is administered the oath as Chief Minister of the southern state of Karnataka by Governor Vajubhai Vala inside the Governor’s house in Bengaluru, India, May 17, 2018 (REUTERS)

Karnataka elections results LIVE: Soon after taking oath as the chief minister of Karnataka, BS Yeddyurappa called his first Cabinet meet and decided to waive loans of 1 lakh farmers. This was also one of the campaign promises of the BJP. Yeddyurappa was sworn-in today despite his party falling short of the full majority (112) in the Karnataka Assembly. The matter is also under consideration in the supreme court. Yeddyurappa would soon likely have to prove majority on the floor of the house in Karnataka.

11.40 am: Yeddyurappa speaks after his first Cabinet meet – Addressing media after swearing-in, Yeddyurappa said: “JDs have allied after the polls. I am 100% sure that I will be successful as the CM. People want BJP government. I am sure that the MLAs will back me. I very well know that all MLAs will vote for me. It is not required to talk about the support of the MLAs. I thank Modiji and Amit Shah ji.”

The CM further said: “We have decided to waive off loans of lakh farmers taken from public and cooperative banks. The farmer community can have my confidence. I shall deliver this promise as the chief minister.”

“SC, ST, and OBCs have supported BJP. I congratulate all people for giving us the mandate. Congress and JD(S) have formed an unholy alliance after the polls. It is before the Supreme Court to discuss about Congress and JD(S). I will not comment on it. I am going to complete 5-years term.”

“I will not wait for 15-days to prove majority on the floor of the House. I will do it as soon as possible,” the Karnataka CM said.