Karnataka election results 2018 LIVE: One day to go. Will Siddaramaiah give up CM post?

Karnataka election results 2018 LIVE: One day to go.

Karnataka election results 2018 LIVE updates: The counting for elections in 222 out of 224 constituencies will take place on Tuesday. The counting will begin at 8 am in the morning. According to the Election Commission, the state recorded voter turnout of 72.13 per cent, which is considered to be the highest-ever since 1952. The election was a three-cornered contest between the ruling Congress, the opposition BJP and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda’s JD(S). Over 2,600 candidates are in the fray which includes over 2,400 men and 200 women. According to the 2018 final rolls, there are total 5,06,90,538, voters out of which 2,56,75,579 are male voters, 2,50,09,904 are female and 5,055 are transgender voters.

While the final results will be out on May 15, track all LIVE udpates in the run-up to the counting

01.40 pm: Polling in Rajarajeshwarinagar assembly constituency was postponed to May 28 after around 10000 fake voter-ids were recovered. Polling in Jayanagar constituency was postponed due to the death of a candidate of a national party.