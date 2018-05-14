Karnataka election results 2018: How and when to check Karnataka assembly election result online

Karnataka election results 2018 to be announced tomorrow.

Karnataka election results 2018: The assembly election in Karnataka is being considered as a gateway to the South by the BJP and a roadway to 2019 General Elections win by the Congress. A BJP loss in Karnataka will re-energise the Congress in the run-up to the 2019 elections. Not only this, Karnataka win will mark the rise of Rahul Gandhi – the politician. The BJP, however, is confident of win and the saffron party’s claim to power is backed by a few exit poll results as well. BJP CM candidate BS Yeddyurappa on Sunday claimed that his party will win around 130 seats and the Congress will not be able to win more than 70 out of total 224 seats in the Assembly.

Polling for 222 out of 224 Karnataka elections were held on May 12. Results will be announced on May 15 (Tuesday).

When Karnataka Assembly election results 2018 will be announced

Counting for Karnataka assembly elections will start on Tuesday at 8.00 am. Counting will take place in all 222 constituencies. First of all postal ballots will be counted. It will be followed by the counting of votes polls through EVMs.

How to check Karnataka election result online

You can also log on to the official website of the Election Commission of India and click on the Assembly Elections 2018 banner on the homepage of the website. This will take you to the Karnataka elections page, where you can click to get the results.