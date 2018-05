Karnataka election results 2018 on May 15: Here’s full list of winners in 2013 and what is expected this year

Most of the surveys have predicted a hung assembly in the elections with former Prime Minister HD Dewe Gowda-led JD (S) coming to the position of a kingmaker in the state.

Karnataka election results: The result for Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 will be announced on May 15th. The election, touted to be the semi-finals before Lok Sabha polls 2019, has seen a high decibel battle among Congress, BJP and JDS for a total of 224 seats. Polling in the state took place on May 12. Most of the surveys have predicted a hung assembly in the elections with former Prime Minister HD Dewe Gowda-led JD (S) coming to the position of a kingmaker in the state. The Congress’ campaign was led by sitting Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah, BJP’s charge was led by PM Narendra Modi, while the JD (S) flock was anchored by former CM HD Kumaraswamy.

Here’s a look at the Assembly election results of 2013 and what poll surveys say about election results of 2018.

Karnataka election result: Full list of winners in 2013

Afzalpur – M. Venkayyah Guttedar (Cong) WON BY 5,238 VOTES ELECTED

Aland- Ramchandra Bhojraj (KJP) WON BY 17,114 ELECTED

Anekal – B. Shivanna (Cong) WON BY 40,182 ELECTED

Arabhavi – Balachandra Laxmanrao (BJP) won by 75,221 votes ELECTED

Arkalgud – A. Manju (Cong) WON BY 8794 ELECTED

Arsikere – K. M. Shivalinga Gowda (JD-S) WON BY 29,631 ELECTED

Athani- Laxman Sangappa (BJP) WON BY 23,771 ELECTED

Aurad – Prabhu Chavan (BJP) WON BY 23191 ELECTED

BTM layout – Ramalingareddy (Cong) won by 49,048 votes ELECTED

Babaleshwar – M. B. Patil (Cong) WON BY 4355 ELECTED

Badami – C. Balappa Bhimappa (Cong) WON BY 15,113 ELECTED

Bagalkot – M. HUllappa (Cong) WON BY 2,900 ELECTED

Bagepalli – S. N. Subbareddy (Ind) won by 30,755 ELECTED

Bailhongal – Vishwanath Patil (KJP) won by 3,621 ELECTED

Bangalore South M. Krishnappa (BJP) WON BY 30,162 ELECTED

Bangarapet – S. N. Narayanaswamy (Cong) WON BY 28,377 ELECTED

Bantval – B. Ramnath Rai (Cong) won by 17,850 votes ELECTED

Basavakalyan – Mallikarjun siddaramappa (JD-S) WON BY 15,893 VOTES ELECTED

Basavana Baggevadi – Shivanand Patil (Cong) WON BY 19,676 VOTES ELECTED

Basavangudi – Ravi Subrahmanya (BJP) WON BY 19,720 ELECTED

Belgaum dakshin – Sambhaji Patil (Ind) won by 5,310 votes ELECTED

Belgaum Rural – Sanjay Patil (BJP) WON BY 1,335 VOTES ELECTED

Belgaum Uttar – Firoze Nuruddin Saith (Cong) WON BY 18,210 ELECTED

Bellary – B. Sreeramulu (BSR Cong) won by 33,294 votes ELECTED

Bellary City – Anil Lad (Cong) WON BY 18,200 ELECTED

Belthangady- K. Vasantha Bangera (Cong) won by 15,741 ELECTED

Belur – Y. N. Rudresh Gowda (Cong) WON BY 7,629 ELECTED

Bhadravati – M J Appaji (JD-S) WON BY 44,099 ELECTED (C. M. Ibrahim 3rd place)

Bhalki – Eshwara (Cong) WON BY 9,669 VOTES ELECTED

Bhatkal – M. Subba Vaidya (Ind) won by 9,884 votes ELECTED

Bidar – N. Gurupadappa (KJP) WON BY 2,571 VOTES ELECTED

Bidar South – Ashok Kheny (Karnataka Makkala Paksha) WON BY 15,788 VOTES ELECTED

Bijapur City – Maqbool Bagawan (Cong) won by 9,380 ELECTED

Bilgi – J. T. Patil (Cong) WON BY 11,238 VOTES ELECTED

Bomanahalli – Satish Reddy (BJP) won by 25,852 ELECTED

Byadagi – Basavaraj Neelappa (Cong) won by 13,359 ELECTED

Byatarayanapura – Krishna Byregowda (Cong) won by 32,400 ELECTED

Byndoor – K. Gopala Poojary (Cong) won by 31,149 votes ELECTED

C. V. Raman Nagar – S. Raghu (BJP) WON BY 8,462 VOTES ELECTED

Challakere – T. Raghumurthy (Cong) won by 23,123 ELECTED

Chamaraja – Vasu (Cong ) won by 12,915 ELECTED

chamarajanagar – C. Puttarangashetty (Cong) won by 11,196 ELECTED

Chamarajapet – B. Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan (JD-S) won by 30,162 ELECTED

Chamundeshwari – G. T. Devegowda (JD-S) WON BY 7,103 VOTES ELECTED

Channagiri – V. rajanna (Cong) WON BY 1,773 VOTES ELECTED

channapatna – C. P. Yogeshwar (Samajwadi Party) won by 6,464 votes ELECTED

chickapet – R. V. Devraj (Cong) won by 13,059 ELECTED

Chikaballapur – Dr. K. Sudhakar (Cong) won by 15,048 ELECTED

Chikkodi-Sadalge – B. H. Prakash (Cong) WON BY 76,588 VOTES ELECTED

Chikmagalur – C. T. Ravi (BJP) won by 10,988 ELECTED

Chikanayakanhali – C. B. Sureshbabu (JD-s) won by 11,139 ELECTED

Chintamani – J. K. Krishna reddy won by 1,773 ELECTED

Chitradurga – G. H. Thippareddy (BJP) WON BY 26,718 ELECTED

Chittapur – Priyank Khadge (Cong) WON BY 31,191 VOTES ELECTED

Dasarahalli – S. Muniraju (BJP) WON BY 10,828 VOTES ELECTED

Davangere North – S. S. Mallikarjuna (Cong) won by 57,280 ELECTED

Davangere South – S. Shivashankarappa (Cong) WON BY 40,158 ELECTED

Devadurga – A. Venkatesh Naik (Cong) WON BY 3,700 VOTES ELECTED

Devanahalli – P. Munishamappa (JD-S) WON BY 1942 VOTES ELECTED

Devar Hippargi – A. S. Patil (Cong) WON BY 8096 ELECTED

Dharwad – Vinay Kulkarni (Cong) WON BY 18320 ELECTED

Dodaballapur – T. venkataramanaiah (Cong) WON BY 1447 ELECTED

Gadag – H K Patil (Cong) WON BY 33,727 ELECTED

Gandhi Nagar – Dinesh gundu Rao (Cong) WON BY 22,607 ELECTED

Gangawati – Iqbal Ansari (JD-S) WON BY 29,881 ELECTED

Gauri Bidanur – N. H. Shivshankar Reddy (Cong) won by 5,773 ELECTED

Gokak – J. Ramesh Laxmanrao (Cong) WON BY 8,005 ELECTED

Govindrajnagar – Priyakrishna (Cong) won by 42,460 ELECTED

Gubbi – S. R. Shrinivas (Vasu) (JD-S) WON BY 7,244 ELECTED

Gulbarga Dakshin – Dattatreya C. Patil (BJP) WON BY 9970 ELECTED

Gulbarga Rural – G. Ramakrishna (Cong) WON BY 7218 ELECTED

Gulbarga Uttar – Qamarul Islam (Cong) WON BY 20,121 ELECTED

Gundlupet – H. S. Mahadeva Prasad (Cong) WON BY 7,675 ELECTED

Gurmitkal – Baburao chinchanasoor (Cong) WON BY 1650 ELECTED

Hadagalli- P. T. Parmeshwar Naik (Cong) won by 40,810 ELECTED

Hagaribomanahalli – Bheemanaik (JD-S) WON BY ONLY 125 VOTES ELECTED

Haliyal – R. V. Deshpande (Cong) won by 6,’ ELECTED

Hangal – Manohar Tahashildar (Cong) WON BY 5,685 ELECTED

Hanur- R. Narendra (Cong) won by 11,549 ELECTED

Harapanahalli – M P Ravindra (Cong) won by 8,406 ELECTED

Harihar – H. S. Shivshankar (JD-S) WON BY 19,053 ELECTED

Hassan – H. S. Prakash (JD-S) won by 4,196 ELECTED

Haveri – L. M. Rudrappa (Cong) won by 30,208 ELECTED

Hebbal – R. Jagdeesh Kumar (BJP) WON BY 5136 ELECTED

Heggadadevankote – S. Chikkanadu (JD-S) WON BY 12,498 ELECTED

Hirekerur – U. B. Banakar (KJP) WON BY 2,606 ELECTED

Hiriyur – D. Sudhakar (Cong) WON BY 1,205 ELECTED

Holalkere – H. Anjaneya (Cong) won by 12,864 ELECTED

Holenarsipur – H. D. Revanna (JD-S) WON BY 30,058 ELECTED

Homnabad – Rajshekhar Patil (Cong) WON BY 24,500 ELECTED

Honnali – D. G. Shanta Gowda (Cong) won by 18,738 ELECTED

Hosadurga – B. G. Govindappa (Cong) won by 20,017 ELECTED

Hosakote – M T B Nagaraj (Cong) WON BY 7139 ELECTED

Hubli Dharwad west – Arvind Bellad (BJP) WON BY 11,182 ELECTED

Hubli Dharwad central – Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar WON BY 7854 VOTES ELECTED

Hubli Dharwad East – Abbayya Prasad (Cong) WON BY 13,522 ELECTED

Hukkeri – Umesh Vishwanath (BJP) won by 57,426 ELECTED

Hungund – K. V. Shivshankarappa (Cong) WON BY 15,797 ELECTED

Hunsur – H. P. Manjunath (Cong) WON BY 40,207 VOTES ELECTED

Indi – Y. Vittalgouda Patil (Cong) won by 33,302 ELECTED

Jagalur – H. P. Rajesh (Cong) WON BY 36,890 ELECTED

Jamkhandi – S. B. Nyamagouda (Cong) won by 21,152 ELECTED

Jevargi – Ajay Dharam Singh (Cong) WON BY 36,700 VOTES ELECTED

K. r. Pura – B. Basavrage (Cong) WON BY 24,001 ELECTED

Kadur – Y. S. V. Datta (JD-S) won by 42,433 ELECTED

Kagvad – Bharamgowd Kage (BJP) won by 2,887 ELECTED

Kalghatgi – Santosh Lad (Cong) WON BY 44,661 VOTES ELECTED

Kampli – T. H. Suresh Baba (BSR Cong) won by 34,396 votes ELECTED

Kanakagiri – Shivaraj Sangappa(Cong) WON BY 5052 ELECTED

Kanakapura – D. K. Shivkumar (Cong) WON BY 31,424 VOTES ELECTED

Kapu – Vinay Kumar Sorake (Cong) elected by 1,855 votes ELECTED

Karkal – V. Sunil Kumar(BJP) won by 4,254 ELECTED

Karwar – Santeesh Sail Krishna (Ind) won by 35,880 ELECTED

Khanapur – Arvind Patil (Ind) WON BY 16,152 ELECTED

Kittur- D. B. Inamdar (Cong) WON BY 18,290 ELECTED

Kolar – R. V. Prakash (Ind) won by 12,591 ELECTED

Kolar gold field – Y. Ramakka (BJP) won by 26,022 ELECTED

Kollegal – S. Jayanna (Cong) won by 1,019 ELECTED

Koppal – K. Raghavendra Basavaraj (Cong) WON BY 26,788 ELECTED

Koratagere – P. R. Sudhakar (JD-S) won by 18,155 ELECTED

Krishnaraja – M. K. Somashekhar (Cong) WON BY 6065 ELECTED

Krishnarajnagar – Sa.Ra.Mahesh (JD-S) won by 15,052 ELECTED

Krishnarajapet – Narayanagowda (JD-s) WON BY 9243 ELECTED

Kudachi – P. Rajeev (BSR Cong) WON BY 46,234 ELECTED

Kudligi – B. Nagendra (Ind) WON BY 24,803 ELECTED

Kumta – Sharda Mohan Shetty (Cong) WON BY ONLY 420 VOTES ELECTED

Kundapura – H. Srinivasa Shetty (Ind) won by 40,611 ELECTED

Kundgol – Channabasappa (Cong) WON BY 21,072 ELECTED

Kunigal – D. Nagarajaiah (Jd-S) WON BY 9,632 ELECTED

Kushtagi – D. Hanamagouda Patil (BJP) WON BY 3037 VOTES ELECTED

Lingsugur – D. V. Manappa (JD-S) WON BY 1,286 ELECTED

Maddur – D. C. Thamanna JD-S won by 31,958 ELECTED

Madhugiri – K. N. Rajanna Cong WON BY 14427 ELECTED

Madikeri – Appachu (Ranjan) (BJP) WON BY 4629 ELECTED

Magadi – H C Balakrishna (JD-S) WON BY 14,359 ELECTED

Mahadevapura – Anind Limbavat (BJP) WON BY 6,149 ELECTED

Malavalli – P. M. Narendra Swami (Cong) won by only 538 votes ELECTED

Malleshwaram – Dr Ashwath Narayan (BJP) won by 21,066 ELECTED

Malur – K S Manjunathgowda (JD-S) WON BY 18,764 ELECTED

Mandya – M H Ambareesh (Cong) WON BY 42,937 ELECTED

Mangalore – U T Khader (Cong) WON BY 29,111 ELECTED

Mangalore City North – B. A. Mohiuddin Bava (Cong) WON BY 5,373 ELECTED

Mangalore City South – J. R. Lobo (Cong) WON BY 12,275 ELECTED

Manvi – G. Hampayya (Cong) WON BY 6987 ELECTED

Maski – Pratpgowda Patil (Cong) WON BY 19,147 VOTES ELECTED

Mayakonda- K. Shivmurthy (Cong) WON BY ONLY 594 VOTES ELECTED

Melukote – K. S. Puttannaih (Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha) WON BY 9,848 ELECTED

Molakalmuru – S. Thippeswamy (BSR Cong) WON BY 7,169 ELECTED

Moodabidri – K. Abhaychandra (Cong ) WON BY 4,550 ELECTED

Muddabihal – Appaji Channabasavaraj (Cong) WON BY 12,202 ELECTED

Mudhol – govind M. Karjol (BJP) WON BY 5178 ELECTED

Mudigere – B. B. Ningaiah (JD-S) WON BY ONLY 635 VOTES ELECTED

Mulbagal – G. Manjunath (Ind) WON BY 33,734 VOTES ELECTED

Nagamangala – N. Chaluvarayaswamy (JD-S) WON BY 20,363 ELECTED

Nagthan – Raju Alagur (Cong) won by 667 votes only ELECTED

Nanjangud – V. Srinivas Prasad (Cong) WON BY 8941 ELECTED

Narasimharaja – Tanveer Sait (Cong) WON BY 8370 ELECTED

Nargund – B r Yavgal (Cong) WON BY 8585 VOTES ELECTED

Navalgund – N. H. Konaraddi (JD-S) WON BY 2669 ELECTED

Nelamangala – Dr. K. Srinivasmurthy (JD-S) WON BY 15,103 ELECTED

Nippani – Shashikala Annasaheb Jolle (BJP) WON BY 18,662 ELECTED

Padmanaba Nagar – R. Ashoka (BJP) WON BY 20,123 ELECTED

Pavagada – K. M. Thimarayappa (JD-S) WON BY 4,863 VOTES ELECTED

Pulakeshinagar – A. Srinivasamurthy (JD-S) WON BY 10,199 ELECTED

Puttur – Shakuntala shetty (Cong) WON BY 4,289 ELECTED

Raichur – Dr Shivraj Patil (JD-S) WON BY 7871 ELECTED

Raichur Rural – Thipparaju (BJP) WON BY 3270 ELECTED

Rajaji Nagar – S. Suresh Kumar (BJP) WON BY 14,767 ELECTED

Rajarajeshwari Nagar – Muniratna (Cong) WON BY 18,813 ELECTED

Ramanagaram – H D Kumaraswamy (JD-S) WON BY 25,398 VOTES ELECTED

Ramadurg- Ashok Mahadevappa (Cong) won by 4,984 ELECTED

Ranibennur – K. B. Koliwad (Cong) WON BY 6,788 ELECTED

Raybag – Duryodhan Mahalingappa (BJP) WON BY ONLY 829 VOTES ELECTED

Ron – Gurupadagowda Patil (Cong) WON BY 18,227 ELECTED

Sagar- K. Thimappa (Cong) WON BY 41,248 ELECTED

Sakaleshpur – H. K. Kumaraswamy (JD-S) WON BY 33,069 ELECTED

Sandur – E. Tukaram (Cong) WON BY 44,631 ELECTED

Sarvagnanagar – K. Joseph George (Cong) WON BY 22,854 ELECTED

Saundatti Yellamma – Anand Vishwanath Mamani (BJP) WON BY 16,042 ELECTED

Sedam – Dr Sharan Prakash Patil (Cong) WON BY 11895 ELECTED

Shahapur – Guru Patil (KJP) WON BY 5,796 ELECTED

Shanti Nagar – N. A. Haris (Cong) WON BY 20,187 ELECTED

Shiggaon – Basavaraj Bommai (BJP) WON BY 9,503 ELECTED

Shikaripura – former chief minister B. S. Yeddyurappa (KJP) WON BY 24,425 ELECTED

Shimoga – K. B. Prasanna Kumar (Cong) WON BY ONLY 278 VOTES ELECTED

Shimoga Rural – Sharad Puryanaik (JD-S) WON BY 10,109 ELECTED

Shirahatti – D. R. Shidalingappa (Cong) WON BY ONLY 315 VOTES ELECTED

Shivaji Nagar – R. Roshan Baig (Cong) WON BY 20,855 ELECTED

Shorapur – Raja Venkatappa Naik (Cong) WON BY 4,075 ELECTED

Shravanabelagola – C. N. Balakrishna (JD-S) WON BY 24,142 ELECTED

Srirangapattana – A. B. Ramesh Bandisiddegowda (JD-S) WON BY 13,624 ELECTED

Sidlaghatta – M. Rajanna (JD-S) WON BY 15,479 ELECTED

Sindgi – B. Ramesh Balappa (BJP) WON BY ONLY 752 VOTES ELECTED

Sindhanur – B. HamapanGowda (Cong) WON BY 13,016 ELECTED

Sira- T. B. Jayachandra (Cong) WON BY 14,681 ELECTED

Sirsi – Anand Kageri visheswhar Hegde (BJP) WON BY 3,059 ELECTED

Siruguppa – B. M. Nagaraja (Cong) won by 21,814 ELECTED

Sorab – S. Madhu Bangarappa (JD-S) WON BY 21,225 ELECTED

Sringeri – D. N. Jeevraja (BJP) WON BY 3452 VOTES ELECTED

Srinivaspura – K. R. Rameshkumar (Cong) WON BY 3,893 ELECTED

Sullia – S. Angara (BJP) won by 1,373 votes ELECTED

T. Narsipur – Dr H C Mahadevappa (Cong) WON BY ONLY 323 VOTES ELECTED

Tarikere – G. H. Srinivasa (Cong) WON BY 899 VOTES ELECTED

Terdal – Umashree (Cong) WON BY 2,599 VOTES ELECTED

Tiptur – K. Shadakshari (Cong) WON BY 11,602 ELECTED

Tirthahalli – K. Ratnakar (Cong) WON BY 1343 ELECTED

Tumkur City – Dr. S. Rafiq Ahmed (Cong) WON BY 3,608 ELECTED

Tumkur Rural – B. Suresh Gowda (BJP) WON BY 1,572 ELECTED

Turuvekere – M. T. Krishnappa (JD-S) WON BY 8925 ELECTED

Udupi- Pramod Madhvaraj (Cong) won by 39,524 ELECTED

Varuna – Congress leader K. Siddaramaiah WON BY 29,641 VOTES ELECTED

Vijay Nagar – M. Krishnappa (Cong) WON BY 32,642 ELECTED

Vijayanagara – Anand Singh (BJP) WON BY 30,637 VOTES ELECTED

Virajpet – K. G. Bopaiah(BJP) WON BY 3,414 ELECTED

Yelahanka – S. R. Vishwanath (BJP) WON BY 18,397 ELECTED

Yelburga – Basavaraj Rayareddy (Cong) WON BY 16,900 ELECTED

Yellapur – Ajbail Shivram Hebbar (Cong) WON BY 24,492 ELECTED

Yemkanmardi – Sateesh Laxmanrao Jarakiholi(Cong) WON BY 24,350 ELECTED

Yeshvanthapura – S. T. Somashekhar (Cong) WON BY 29,100 VOTES ELECTED

Karnataka election result 2018: What exit polls say about this year

It was a landslide for the Congress in 2013. This time, the state of Karnataka is likely to see a hung assembly, exit polls have predicted. However, two surveys, Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat and ABP-C Voter, have predicted that the BJP will emerge as the single largest party by bagging 104 and 104-116 seats in the elections. Today’s Chanakya says BJP will be the clear winner.

Most of the exit polls have given Congress 78 and 83-94 seats and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda-led JD(S) 37 and 20-29 seats respectively. On Saturday, the polling was held across the state for 222 constituencies, following the countermanding of election for the Jayanagara seat due to the death of BJP candidate B N Vijaykumar, and deferment of voting for R R Nagar seat. Any of the contesting parties need the support of 112 MLAs to form the new government.