Karnataka Election: Rahul Gandhi launches ‘video attack’ on PM Narendra Modi, asks why he is silent on BJP leaders facing corruption charges

Rahul Gandhi launched a fresh attack on PM Modi. (Source: PTI)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning asking why he is silent on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders facing corruption charges. With just week left for polling in Karnataka, Rahul shared a video on Twitter alleging various BJP leaders’ involvement in corruption activities. “Dear Modi ji, You talk a lot,” The caption of the video said.

“Problem is, your actions don’t match your words. Here’s a primer on your candidate selection in Karnataka. It plays like an episode of “Karnataka’s Most Wanted,” it further added. The video asks PM Modi to speak for 5 minutes on the 8 tickets given to the Reddy Gang.

This isn’t the first time when Rahul Gandhi has questioned PM Modi’s silence on an issue. On Friday, he had accused him of muzzling Dalit voice in Parliament. Modi, he alleged, was favouring a handful of industrialists and neglecting the weaker sections.

Watch video:

Dear Modi ji, You talk a lot. Problem is, your actions don’t match your words. Here’s a primer on your candidate selection in Karnataka. It plays like an episode of “Karnataka’s Most Wanted”. #AnswerMaadiModi pic.twitter.com/G97AjBQUgO — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 5, 2018

“Modiji talks about (Baba Saheb) Ambedkar, but does not allow Kharge ji (Mallikarjun Kharge) to speak in Lok Sabha. His men (saffron outfits) are crushing and beating up Dalits and tribals across the country, but Modiji does not utter a word,” Gandhi told an election meeting in Karnataka.

The Congress chief’s counter-attack came a day after Modi claimed at an election rally at Kalaburagi that the Congress did not make Mallikarjun Kharge, a Dalit, the chief minister of Karnataka even though he was projected for the top post during the 2013 polls. Kharge, the leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, had hit back at the prime minister, saying he does not need Modi’s “crocodile tears” for Dalits or himself.

“They killed Rohit Vemula and beat up Dalits in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, and yet he remains silent,” Gandhi, on his 8th visit to election-bound Karnataka, said. He said the Congress government in Karnataka was the only one in the country to have added half the money to the funds allocated by the Centre for the welfare of Dalits and tribals, and spent it on them.

Karnataka will go for polling on May 12 and the counting of votes will take place on May 15.