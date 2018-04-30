Karnataka election 2018 campaign LIVE updates: Modi to hit campaign trail Monday; BJP, Congress downplay hung assembly prediction

Karnataka assembly election 2018 will take place on May 12. Results to be declared on May 15.

Karnataka election 2018 campaign LIVE updates: Even as the opinion polls have predicted a hung assembly in the state, both BJP and Congress are trying to put a brave face forward, claiming they will win a majority on their own. The third contender in Karnataka race, the JD(S), which is likely to emerge as the kingmaker, has said it would rather opt for re-polling instead of joining hands either with the BJP or the Congress in case of a hung Assembly. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hit the campaign trail in Karnataka from Tuesday. The BJP is hoping Modi’s personal charisma can turn the tide in its favour in Karnataka.

Here are live updates, top developments of Karnataka election 2018:

11.50 am: BJP comments on Congress manifesto: “The credibility for Congress’ 2018 manifesto must come from the strength of implementing the promises they made in 2013. Having miserably failed to deliver as promised in 2013, Congress’ 2018 manifesto holds no water and is a complete sham. Here is a report:

11.34 am: Reddy for BJP? The saffron party is facing flak from the opposition over the participation of mining baron G Janardhana Reddy in electioneering. The BJP, however, on Sunday clarified that Reddy is not campaigning for BJP but his friend B Sriramulu. BJP CM candidate BS Yeddyurappa told reporters, “Janardhan Reddy has not been included in the electioneering list of the BJP. He is campaigning not for the party, but for his friend Sriramulu.”

The BJP had fielded Reddy’s brothers G Somashekhara Reddy in Ballari city and

his elder brother and former Ballari Lok Sabha member G Karunakara Reddy in Harappanahalli in Davanagere district.

Yeddyurappa is confident of winning the polls. “I will take Oath as Chief Minister on May 17 or 18 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s blessings. More than 4 lakh people will participate in the oath-taking ceremony,” he said.

11.21 am: Congress to win all elections, starting from Karnataka? Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday made a strong prediction, saying his party will win all upcoming elections up to 2019 Lok Sabha polls. “Elections are around the corner. In 2014, the BJP and the RSS machine spread lies against our government…I can tell you here that the Congress party will win Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, ” Gandhi said.