Karnataka election: At release of Congress manifesto for state, Rahul Gandhi takes fresh jibes at PM Modi

Ahead of Karnataka Election, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday released party’s manifesto in Mangaluru and pledged to build “Nava Karnataka”. Gandhi asserted that the manifesto contains the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of the people of Karnataka. Congress has promised free education for girls at post-graduation level and Committee for urban housing, urban slum development, Gandhi said. Claiming that incumbent Congress government has achieved 95% of the goals from its previous manifesto, Gandhi exuded confidence that whatever the party is “saying in the manifesto will be done”.

Gandhi, who is in the poll-bound state for the 7th phase of “Jana Aashirwada Yatre”, used the occasion to lob fresh jibes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “Prime Minister committed Rs 15 lakh to every citizen. PM promised corruption free govt but delivered nothing,” Gandhi said.

He further alleged that the BJP manifesto is decided by “three to four leaders”. “It will be the manifesto of the RSS. I am here to listen to the people of Karnataka. That is the difference between Congress and our Karnataka,” Gandhi claimed. Targetting the BJP leaders, he said, “Our opponents do not respect the culture of Karnataka. ”

BJP, the principal Opposition party in the state and ruling dispensation at the Centre BJP has rejected the manifesto by terming it a “lollipop”.

Gandhi is having a hectic schedule as he would attend meetings in Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu and Mysuru districts. Apart from these, Gandhi will also visit Shri Manjunatheshwara Temple in Dakshina Kannada. Meanwhile, Gandhi’s fierce political rival and BJP President Amit Shah is also visiting Karnataka. It has been learnt that Shah has cancelled his scheduled tour of Bellary district.