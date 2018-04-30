Karnataka election 2018: Tripura CM Biplab Deb to campaign in state

“BJP President Amit Shah has asked almost all the Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states including Tripura to join the election campaign in Karnataka,” the party leader said. (IE)

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb would join the senior and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to campaign for the party ahead of the May 12 Karnataka assembly elections, a party leader said on Monday.

“BJP President Amit Shah has asked almost all the Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states including Tripura to join the election campaign in Karnataka,” the party leader said. He said that Deb would leave here on Tuesday for New Delhi and after completing his pre-scheduled programme in the national capital, would move for Karnataka.