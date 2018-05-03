Karnataka election 2018: PM Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath set to kick off BJP’s final round of campaigning today

Karnataka election: Will PM Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath be able to recreate the Uttar Pradesh magic for BJP?

Karnataka election 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three rallies in Karnataka today even as BJP has upped the ante ahead of the Congress-ruled state on May 12. PM Modi will address public meetings at Bengaluru (North), Ballari and Kalaburgi. On Tuesday, PM Modi had lashed out at Congress and its President Rahul Gandhi. Along with PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath is set to hold rallies this week starting from Thursday. BJP has also lined up a galaxy of leaders, including Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, to address public meetings in the next few days, according to reports.

PM Modi’s hectic schedule

PM Modi resumed his campaign in the state after a long break on Tuesday–the last rally he addressed was in February–as he sought to give a big push to BJP’s efforts to return to power in the state for a second time unseating the Congress. The Prime Minister is slated to address another 12 rallies over the next few days before Karnataka goes to poll on May 12. On May 4, the Prime Minister will address BJP Mahila Morcha Karyakartas in Karnataka via Narendra Modi App. The Prime Minister will also campaign at Tumakuru on May 5.

CM Yogi Adityanath’s campaign blitzkrieg

CM Yogi Adityanath will address 11 rallies on May 3, 4 and 5. PM Modi will address public meetings at Sirsi, Sagar, Balehonnur, Belur and Honnalli On May 3. He will address meetings at Haliyala, Muddebihal, Mudhol, Teradala on Friday. On May 5, he will address election rallies at Sedan and Balki. He will also visit Balehonnur Math.

Other BJP leaders and Union Ministers to join

Union minister for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari will hold public meetings at K R Pete, Srirangapattana, Nippani and Belagavi on May 3. On May 4, Textiles Minister Smriti Irani will address public meetings at Navalgund, Naragund, Kundagol, Guledagudda in Badami and Hubballi. Rajnath Singh will address election rallies at Alanda, Afzalpur, Chittapur and Chincholi on Saturday, the sources said. BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra has also been roped-in for the election battle. He will hold a press conference on Thursday, according to reports.