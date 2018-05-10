Karnataka Election 2018 Live Updates: PM Modi flays Congress for neglecting BR Ambedkar, Dalits, SC, ST, OBC

Karnataka Election Live Updates:Who will have the last laugh?

Karnataka Election 2018: The high-octane campaign for the Karnataka elections will end today with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress gearing up to make the most of the final lap. BJP is organising mega road shows in over 150 assembly constituencies across the state. These rallies will be attended by central leaders of the party. The list includes Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Ananth Kumar, Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan. Party president Amit Shah will hold a roadshow in Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s high-profile constituency Badami. The polling will be held on May 12 and counting will take place on May 15. The results will be out on the same day.

The last leg of campaigning witnessed a fierce verbal duel between Prime Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Witty remarks, rhetorics were on full display ahead of the crucial assembly election ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. While BJP has reposed faith in senior leader B S Yeddyurappa, Congress’ face is the incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Both the parties have gone all-out to win this high-stakes battle that COngress as well as the BJP see as a battle of prestige. According to a report, PM Modi has addressed 21 rallies during his six visits to the southern state. The BJP was the ruling party in the state from 2008 to 2013.

9:53 AM: WATCH- Congress takes a jibe at BJP

9:48 AM: “Congress wants the votes of OBC community but they did not allow OBC Commission to get Constitutional Status,” said PM Modi.

9:45 AM: PM Modi said that through various schemes, govt is working towards providing social justice and equality. “Out of 7 states that have the most number of tribals, BJP has govt in 6 states,” PM Modi asserted.

9:40 AM: PM Modi claimed that out of the total loan disbursed in the country, more than 10.6 per cent has been given to Karnataka only.

9:37 AM: Sharpening attack on Congress, PM Modi said that the party has no place for Dalits and backwards. “The way it has behaved with Baba Saheb, it shows that they do not even respect him,” PM Modi told SC/ST/OBC and Slum Morcha Karyakartas.

9:34 AM: PM Modi lashed out at Congress saying it never respected Baba Saheb Ambedkar. PM Modi also claimed that Baba Saheb was not given Bharat Ratna until the Congress party was in power. “Taking inspiration from all the great saints, today we are trying to fulfill Baba Saheb’s dream of powerful and prosperous nation,” PM Modi said.

9:30 AM: Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s dreamt of India as a country which takes each and every person forward, said PM Modi. “Our govt has made SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act more stringent and increased the offences listed in the Act from 22 to 47,” says PM Modi.

9:26 AM: PM Modi lauded SC/ST/OBC and Slum Morcha Karyakartas of the party. “I appreciate your work you do for the party. Morchas play a vital role in bringing new generation in our fold,” PM Modi said.

9:23 AM: “BJP has the highest number of MPs belonging to SC & ST communities. More and more people of these communities are connecting with BJP,” PM Modi said. “We need to work tirelessly for the welfare of deprived and women, BJP believes in equality and development for all,”PM modi said.

9:20 AM: PM Modi asked SC/ST/OBC and Slum Morcha Karyakartas of the party to visit the homes of the SC/ST/OBC and minority members of the society and communicate the policies of the government to them. Convey to them that the BJP is working towards the betterment of one and all, he told leaders.

9:17 AM: Prime Minister is addressing and interacting with SC/ST/OBC and Slum Morcha Karyakartas of BJP in Karnataka through NaMO APP