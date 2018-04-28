Karnataka Election 2018: BJP slams Congress manifesto, describes it as ‘fallacious and illogical’

Rao alleged that the problem of the Congress was looking at schemes through the prism of religion which is reflected in promising benefits to autorickshaw owners, “who in majority belong to the minority community.” (IE)

BJP today described as “fallacious and illogical” the Congress promising in its poll manifesto that it would create one crore jobs over the next five years. “The promise is not based on logic or statistical data,” BJP general secretary and incharge of Karnataka’s party affairs P Muralidhar Rao told reporters. ” He said Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been promising one crore jobs in his election speeches. Karnataka Minister R V Deshpande in November last year had mentioned that as many as 14 lakh jobs were created in almost five years rule of Siddaramaiah, Rao said.

“So, we do not know on what basis Rahul Gandhi is promising one crore jobs in next five years as mentioned in the party’s manifesto, and hence the claim is absolutely fallacious and illogical,” he said. On Congress promise to increase IT sector’s contribution from current USD 60 billion to USD 300 billion, Rao said this claim too was fallacious as the money quoted by Gandhi is close to 10 times of the state’s budget. He said the manifesto suggests that the “Congress is living in the past and cannot think of he future.”

Rao alleged that the problem of the Congress was looking at schemes through the prism of religion which is reflected in promising benefits to autorickshaw owners, “who in majority belong to the minority community.” He flayed Gandhi for reportedly using photos of Vijay Mallya’s properties in their Bengaluru manifesto, contrary to his attack on the liqour baron in every election rally. Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister R Ashok claimed there were innumerable mistakes in the Congress party’s Kannada manifesto for Bengaluru which was released by Sam Pitroda today.

He said the Kannada version of the manifesto was prepared using Google translation and “none in the Congress bothered to edit.” “This is an insult to Kannada and Karnataka pride. Congress party should immediately withdraw this Kannada manifesto, or else the people of the state will not forgive it and Congress leaders,” he said.

On the controversy after a video purportedly showing Congress President Rahul Gandhi “disrespecting” national song ‘Vande Mataram’ at a public rally at Bantwala went viral, he said the congress president should apologise to the nation. “The Congress and its leaders have long lost the legacy of freedom movement and have forgotten the legacy of freedom fighters, he said, adding, it was proved beyond doubt yesterday. “It was not just Mr Gandhi insulted the national song but the entire nation. He should apologise to the nation,” he added.