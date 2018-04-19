Karnataka election 2018: BJP, Congress and JD(S) field these many candidates with ‘serious criminal’ cases

Bengaluru: BJP President Amit Shah along with party leaders during an election campaign road show at Hoskote in Bengaluru on Wednesday. PTI Photo

Karnataka election 2018: A number of candidates charged with serious criminal cases have been fielded by all parties for the upcoming polls in the state. According to a report by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), out of the 218 candidates fielded by the Congress, 23 of them are facing serious criminal cases while 48 are facing normal criminal cases.

In BJP, 19 out of 154 candidates are facing serious criminal cases while 30 are facing criminal cases. Of the 126 candidates so far fielded by JD(S), nine are facing serious criminal cases while 17 are facing normal criminal cases.

The Congress has fielded 134 crorepati candidates. Out of 154 candidates fielded by the BJP, 97 are crorepatis, while the JD(S) has fielded 46 crorepati candidates.

The re-contesting candidates for the BJP are 111 out of 154; for the Congress and JD)(S) are 148 and 58 respectively.

Party No. of Candidates Announced (Total) No. of re-contesting candidates No of re-contesting Candidates with Criminal Cases No. of re-contesting Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases % of re-contesting Candidates with Criminal Cases % of re-contesting Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases No of re-contesting Crorepati Candidates % of re-contesting Crorepati Candidates Average Assets of re-contesting candidates (in Rs.) BJP 154 111 30 19 27.00% 17.00% 97 87.00% 8,92,67,255

8 Crore+ INC 218 148 48 23 32.00% 16.00% 134 91.00% 28,23,51,893

28 Crore+ JD(S) 126 58 17 9 29.00% 16.00% 46 79.00% 14,91,14,815

14 Crore+

(Source: ADR)

Polling will take place in Karnataka on 12th May, while counting will be held on 15th May this year. The BJP has so far released on two lists of candidates and the JD(S) only one so far.