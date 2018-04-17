Karnataka Election 2018: AIADMK appoints key office-bearers to party’s state unit

Karnataka Assembly Election 2018: Party Coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator K Palaniswami announced the appointment of MP Yuvaraj as the AIADMK’s Karnataka state secretary. (PTI)

Karnataka Assembly Election 2018: The AIADMK today appointed key office-bearers to the party’s state unit in poll-bound Karnataka and indicated it would contest two assembly constituencies in the May 12 elections. Party Coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator K Palaniswami announced the appointment of MP Yuvaraj as the AIADMK’s Karnataka state secretary. The two leaders in a statement also said that SD Kumar has been appointed as Joint Secretary of the party’s Karnataka unit.

They had in December last relieved Va Pugazhenthi, a loyalist of then sidelined leader T T V Dhinakaran, as Secretary of AIADMK’s Karnataka unit. The party invited applications from aspirants who wanted to contest from Kolar Gold Field and Gandhinagar assembly seats, which have a seizable Tamil population, in the neighbouring state.

The AIADMK had contested five seats in the 2013 elections, polling a total of 10,280 votes. Rivals Congress and BJP are locked in a fierce fight in the May 12 elections to 224 assembly constituencies.