Karnataka crisis: Congress-JD (S) moves Supreme Court, challenges pro tem Speaker’s appointment

The Congress-JD (S) combine today approached the Supreme Court challenging Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala’s decision to appoint K G Bopaiah as the pro tem Speaker of the assembly to conduct the crucial floor test tomorrow. (Express photo)

The Congress-JD (S) combine today approached the Supreme Court challenging Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala’s decision to appoint K G Bopaiah as the pro tem Speaker of the assembly to conduct the crucial floor test tomorrow. According to sources, the petition was placed before a registrar of the apex court but some defects were pointed out in the plea. “Some defects have been pointed out to us and we are curing those defects,” one of lawyers, associated with the development, said. He said they have questioned the Governor’s decision, as BJP MLA Bopaiah was not the senior-most legislature and the Governor should not have appointed him as the pro tem (temporary) Speaker. Pro tem is a Latin phrase which best translates to “for the time being” or temporary. Usually, the senior most member is selected for this post.

The Governor’s decision came after the top court ordered holding of floor test in the Karnataka assembly tomorrow for ascertaining the majority or otherwise of the B S Yedyurappa’s government and for immediate appointment of the pro tem Speaker. In its order, the apex court has enumerated four steps that have to be followed for holding the floor test, directing the immediate appointment of the pro tem Speaker, holding the oath ceremony for all elected members tomorrow.

This exercise has to be completed before 4 PM when the floor test will be held to ascertain the majority. A bench comprising Justices A K Sikri, S A Bobde and Ashok Bhushan has also ordered that adequate security arrangements shall be made and Director General of Police of Karnataka would himself supervise all arrangements so that there is no lapse on this count whatsoever.