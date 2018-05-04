Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah takes to twitter to attack PM Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (PTI)

Karnataka Assembly election 2018: Stung by the attack launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath against him, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today took to micro-blogging site Twitter to hit out at them. With hashtag #ModiHitWicket, Siddaramaiah posed a” question to Modi as he arrived for extensive canvassing in” Kalaburagi, Ballari and Bengaluru.

Siddaramaiah reminded Modi to mention about the “loot of Rs 35,000 crore worth iron ore””allegedly by BJP’s Janardhana Reddy. Congress has alleged that eight of “Reddy Gang” members have been given ticket for the assembly election. Siddaramaiah tweeted, “Dear PM Modi, As you arrive in” Bellary, we look forward to hear your commentary on” corruption. Don’t forget to mention Reddy’s record scam score” of 35,000 cr & still not out.

With star players like”Yeddy-Reddy, your score in Karnataka will be well short of”60.” He also asked Modi how he was asking for vote for “a” candidate who is the brother of the mining mafia kingpin G” Janardhana Reddy who brought shame to Bellry & the state.” “And”you say Congress has insulted Bellary. Pray, how?” ” ” ” He concluded his tweet by saying “There should be a limit”to lies.”” ” ”

Siddaramaiah also retweeted former AAP leader Yogendra Yadav’s tweet pointing to an alleged gaffe by Modi during his”speech at Kalaburagi today. Modi while addressing poll rallies in Karnataka said the Congress is a party that has disrespected the armed forces. “Forgetting the national heroes, patriots and history is the nature of a family in the Congress. (Jawaharlal) Nehru and V K Krishna Menon insulted General (KS) Thimayya, who had to resign.

They neglected General (K M) Cariappa,” Modi told an election rally, as he sought to connect with the voters of the home state of the two legends of the Army.” Modi said all know what treatment Congress gave to the likes of Brig Cariappa and Gen Thimayya. Modi said, “India defeated Pakistan in 1948 under the” leadership of Field Marshal Thimayya.

But after the valour,”General Thimayya who saved Kashmir was repeatedly insulted by the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the then defence”minister V K Krishna Menon and because of which General Thimayya had to resign from his post. I want the new” generation of Karnataka to know about Congress party’s attitude towards the chief of army, who was the son of Karnataka.”

Yadav tweeted, “No sir, Krishna Menon was Defence” Minister from April 1957 to October 1962. Thimayya was Army Chief from May 1957 to May 1961. Sir can’t the PMO afford”a fact-checker? It’s so embarrassing!” Siddaramaiah tweeted that Karnataka holds its revered son Field Marshal K M Cariappa in high”esteem.

Instead of doing politics in his name, Modi should” list five things he has done for Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said” and posed a few questions. Siddaramaiah also expressed his frustration by saying” he asks questions to Modi but he diverted attention to” history, clothes and pronunciations.

Siddaramaiah’s six questions pertained to when Centre would give approval to Kannada flag, amendment to rules for banking recruitment exams; making knowledge fof Kannada knowledge” compulsory for banking jobs in Karnataka, his intervention on”Mahadayi river row between Karnataka and Goa;

stopping” divestment of ‘Bengaluru’s jewel’ BEML and rectifying ‘the injustice done to Bengaluru by taking away Rafale from”Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.’ Siddaramaiah flayed Adityanath for being in Karnataka for electioneering when 64 people lost their lives due to a storm in Uttar Pradesh.

“My heartfelt condolences to the families, who have lost”their loved ones (due to storm in UP). I am sorry your CM is needed here in Karnataka. I am sure he will return soon &” attend to his work there,” Siddaramaiah said.