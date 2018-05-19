Karnataka CM Designate HD Kumaraswamy invites Mamata Banerjee to oath-taking ceremony

H D Kumaraswamy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today termed the dramatic collapse of the three-day-old BJP government in Karnataka a “victory of the regional front”.

The Trinamool Congress chief, who has floated the idea of a federal front to take on the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, got a call from chief minister designate H D Kumaraswamy, who invited her to his oath-taking ceremony on Monday.

Banerjee had been keeping in touch with JD(S) chief H D Deve Gowda, his son Kumaraswamy and other prominent leaders of regional parties on the fast-paced political developments in Karnataka.

The TMC chief congratulated Gowda, Kumaraswamy and the Congress after Yeddyurappa resigned as chief minister of the southern state without facing the floor test.

“Democracy wins. Congratulations Karnataka. Congratulations Deve Gowda Ji, Kumaraswamy Ji, Congress and others. Victory of the ‘regional’ front,” she tweeted.

“I just spoke with Kumaraswamy and congratulated him. He invited me for the oath-taking ceremony on Monday,” an elated Banerjee wrote on Twitter.

Yeddyurappa’s resignation will pave the way for formation of a government led by JD(S) state chief H D Kumaraswamy, who has the backing of the Congress.

The newly formed alliance has claimed support of 117 MLAs in the 224-member House with an effective strength of 221.

Polling for two seats was not held due to various reasons, while Kumaraswamy won from two places.

State Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed the BJP for attempting to “grab power” in Karnataka “undemocratically” and expressed happiness over the “win of democracy”.

Chowdhury said the people’s mandate and democracy had won in Kanataka.

He lauded the newly elected legislators of the Congress-JD(S) combine who showed “absolute loyalty” toward their parties “despite provocation”.