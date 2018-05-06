Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: ‘PPP Congress’ after polls, says PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi

All guns blazing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday mounted a scathing attack on the Congress over corruption, and asserted it will become ‘Punjab, Puducherry, Parivar’ Congress after its defeat in the Karnataka Assembly polls, reports PTI. With the D-day for the polls drawing closer, Modi upped the ante against the Siddaramaiah government, alleging it has become a ‘corruption tank’ for the Congress with a pipeline connected to Delhi, “where the money reaches directly”. He also accused the top Congress leadership of auctioning tickets, party positions and even the chief minister’s post.

Modi was speaking at an election rally in Gadag, where he predicted the state’s ruling party would be decimated in the elections.