Karnataka election LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi starts campaign blitzkrieg in poll-bound state; watch video

Karnataka assembly elections 2018 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to start his campaign blitzkrieg from today in Karnataka, where voting will take place on May 12. Modi’s campaign is expected to add energy to BJP campaign to topple the Congress government in the state for a second time. PM Modi had earlier visited Karnataka for campaigning in February this year. Today, he will be addressing rallies at Santhemarahalli in Chamarajanagara district, Udupi and Chikkodi in Belagavi. Before visiting Udupi rally, PM Modi will also visit Krishna matha and meet the senior seer there.

11.12 am: Here’s what Karnataka election opinion polls say about the poll outcome: ABP News Survey says the BJP is likely to get the most number of votes but 2% fewer votes as compared to the Congress. The JD(S) continues to a likely kingmaker. The survey says Siddaramaiah is the top choice for CM post, Yeddyurappa is second. READ MORE



11.08 am: Around one lakh people are expected to attend PM Modi’s rally at Santhemarahalli in Chamarajanagara district. Even as PM Modi is visiting the state, BJP chief Amit Shah will have a host of events to attend on Tuesday. He will visit Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetham Mutt, Narasimha, Balehonnur Mutt. Shah will attend public meetings at Sringeri, Mudigere and Arakalagudu constituencies.