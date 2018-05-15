Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2018: Congress-JD(S) alliance gets opposition support – Who said what

JD(S) and Congress leaders in Raj Bhavan today. (ANI)

The Congress’ decision to extend support to the JD(S) to form the government in Karnataka and keep the BJP out of power has garnered support from a number of political leaders across the spectrum. Among them was National Conference president Omar Abdullah, who took to Twitter to support the move.

“Whether the Congress manages to form a government by supporting JD(S) or not, they shouldn’t be criticised for trying. The BJP would be doing exactly the same thing if the positions were reversed,” he had tweeted before Congress and JD(S) decided to join hands.

TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had in the morning suggested that had the Congress formed a pre-poll alliance with the JD(S) before the Assembly election, the result would have been “very different”.

“Congratulations to the winners of Karnataka polls. Those who lost, fight back,” she tweeted.

As the results showed hung Assembly, the Congress, in a dramatic twist offered support to JD(S) to form the government in the state after the BJP seemed to be falling short of majority mark.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah resigned as Karnataka chief minister after the Congress was voted out of power in state elections. He met Governor Vajubhai Vala and submitted his resignation. He went to meet the governor after announcing the Congress’ support to the JDS to form the government Karnataka headed for a hung Assembly.

Siddaramaiah contested from Badami and Chamudeshwari in Mysuru. While he won from Badami, but lost from Chamudeshwari.