Karnataka Assembly election results 2018: Congress defends decision to ally with JD(S), asks where was BJP’s morality in Goa

The Congress party today defended its decision to support the JD(S) to form the government in Karnataka to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party, which emerged as the single largest party, out of power. Defending its stand, the party said that the BJP did not have the required majority to form government in the state.

Speaking to India Today, senior Congress leader and Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “BJP does not have a majority to form the government in the state.” He further said there was nothing wrong in joining hands with JD(S) to keep the single largest party out of power.

The leader also slammed the BJP for raising questions of morality with regard to the party’s decision in the state and reminded it of what it had done in Goa. “Where was BJP’s morality in Goa?,” he asked, referring to last year when the BJP in spite of being the second largest party staked claim to form the government with the support of some political parties and independents.

Meanwhile, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy wrote a letter to state Governor Vajubhai Vala informing him of his party’s decision to accept the Congress’ support to form the government in Karnataka.

The Congress has offered support to JD(S) to form the government after the BJP appeared to be falling short of the majority, after emerging as the single largest party. In his letter, Kumaraswamy, whose party was a distant third after the BJP and Congress, requested for an appointment this evening.

“This is to submit to your good self that I have accepted the support extended by the Indian National Congress (I) party for forming the Government. In this regard, I seek your appointment today evening between 5.30 pm to 6.00 pm,” Kumaraswamy wrote in a letter .

The Congress decided to support to the JDS-led by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda to form a government as the assembly seems to throw a hung verdict.