Karnataka Assembly election 2018: Rahul Gandhi to be in Mangalore on April 27 for poll campaign

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will arrive here on April 27 on the sixth leg of his election tour to attend a campaign meeting at Bantwal constituency, ahead of the May 12 Karnataka assembly elections.

By: | Mangaluru | Published: April 22, 2018 11:31 PM
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will arrive here on April 27 on the sixth leg of his election tour to attend a campaign meeting at Bantwal constituency, ahead of the May 12 Karnataka assembly elections. State Forests Minister and Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge B Ramanath Rai is the party candidate in the constituency. Gandhi would also attend a district-level conference of the party with senior leaders on the day, party sources said.

The Congress leader would proceed to Dharmasthala temple town after addressing the people near Brahmashri Narayana Guru circle in Bantwal, the sources said. Gandhi had come to the coastal region on March 20 and had held many road shows. He had also visited places of worship including Rosario Cathedral, Kudroli Temple and Ullal Dargah.

