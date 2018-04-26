​​​
Karnataka Assembly Election 2018: PM Narendra Modi to interact with state BJP faction today

Published: April 26, 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with the Karnataka faction of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday morning.

The Prime Minister will be interacting with all the candidates, office bearers, elected representatives and party workers in poll-bound Karnataka via the Namo app.

Prime Minister Modi, during his interaction, will encourage the party workers engaged in the Assembly poll campaign in the state, and also provide guidance to senior party leaders, MPs, and MLAs.

As Karnataka is set to go to polls, Prime Minister Modi will be travelling to Udupi on May 1, where he will be visiting Shri Krishna Mutt, and will later address a massive public rally.

On a related note, Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15.

