  4. Karnataka Assembly election 2018: AIADMK to field candidates in 3 constituencies in May 12

M P Yuvaraj is the party's pick for Gandhinagar while R P Vishnukumar and M Anbu will contest from Hanur and Kolar Gold Fields respectively. The two leaders made the announcement in a party statement. Yuvaraj was recently appointed Karnataka state unit secretary of the AIADMK.

By: | Chennai | Published: April 21, 2018 4:59 PM
The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu today announced it would field its candidates from three Assembly constituencies for the May 12 Karnataka polls. (Representative photo: PTI)

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator K Palaniswami announced their party’s candidates for Hanur, Gandhinagar and Kolar Gold field assembly segments.

The AIADMK had contested five seats in the 2013 elections. Rivals Congress and BJP are locked in a fierce fight in the May 12 elections to 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka.

