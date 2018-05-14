Kagodu Thimmappa, Sagar constituency Karnataka election result 2018: All you need to know 

Kagodu Thimmappa (Image: PTI)

Sagar constituency Karnataka election result 2018: Kagodu Thimmappa from Congress is the current MLA from Sagar constituency. He won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections with a margin of 41,248 votes (30.02%), securing 52.37% of the total votes polled. BJP had won this seat in the previous 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,845 votes (2.3%) registering 46.61% of the votes polled.

Who is Kagodu Thimmappa

Kagodu Thimmappa was born in Kagodu of Sagar Taluk in Karnataka, 18 km from Sagar Town. He completed his primary education in Hirenallur and High school studies in Sagar. Then he took B.Com., B.L. Degrees in Bangalore and worked as a lawyer in Sagar for some time. Thimmappa joined politics during the Kagodu movement when it was at its peak. He created history by filing nomination for the 13th time in the Karnataka Assembly polls, this year. The state has witnessed only 14 elections since independence.

About Sagar constituency

Sagar constituency in Shimoga district of Karnataka is the place where the world famous Jog Falls is situated. The constituency is famous for its heritage artisans, who make idols, figurines and knickknacks like penholders, cuff links, and photo frames. There are a total of 1,91,772 voters in the constituency that includes general voters, NRI voters, and service voters. Amongst general voters, 95,686 are male, 95,997 female and the approximate literacy rate is 81%.

Sagar constituency election result 2018

