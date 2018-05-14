 K S Rangappa, Chamaraja  constituency Karnataka election result 2018: All you need to know

KS Rangappa (Image: youtube.com)

Chamaraja constituency Karnataka election result 2018: Kanchugarakoppal S. Rangappa will be contesting for 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections on a Janata Dal (Secular) ticket from Chamaraja Assembly Constituency of Mysuru. H.S. Shankaralinge Gowda contested for JD(S) in 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections from the same constituency and amassed the second highest percentage of votes. Vasu of Congress emerged as a winner in the last Assembly elections.

Who is KS Rangappa

Kanchugarakoppal S. Rangappa is the Fellow of Royal Society of Chemistry (London), Fellow of the National Academy of Sciences (India) and recipient of the Dr. Raja Ramanna Award for Scientists, and Chemical Research Society of India Bronze Medal. He was a professor of chemistry at the University of Mysore. He will also be fighting for 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections with a Janata Dal (Secular) from Chamaraja Assembly Constituency of Mysuru, Karnataka. He was booked by the Mysuru city police for alleged irregularities during his tenure as vice chancellor at Karnataka State Open University and was subsequently suspended from the University of Mysore.

About Chamraja constituency

Chamaraja is a town in Mysuru in the southern part of Karnataka, India. It is named after Chamaraja Wodeyar, the king of Mysore, and is located on the interstate highway linking the neighboring states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. As of the 2011 census, Chamrajanagar had a population of 69875. The average literacy rate of 60%, higher than the national average.

Chamaraja constituency Karnataka election result 2018

