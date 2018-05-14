K.R. Ramesh Kumar, Srinivaspur constituency Karnataka election result 2018: All you need to know 

K R Ramesh Kumar (Image: PTI)

Srinivaspur constituency Karnataka election result 2018: K.R. Ramesh Kumar from Congress is the current MLA from the Srinivaspur constituency of Kolar district, Karnataka. He won this seat in 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections with a margin of 3,893 votes, securing 51.17% of total votes polled. G.K.Venkata Shiva Reddy of Janata Dal (Secular) had won this seat in the previous 2008 Assembly Elections with 47.58% of the total votes.

Who is K.R. Ramesh Kumar

K.R. Ramesh Kumar is a five-term member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. He holds Health and Family Welfare Ministry portfolio in Government of Karnataka. In June 2016, Ramesh Kumar was inducted into the Siddaramaiah-led government of Karnataka as a Cabinet minister. He started his political career in the 1970s with the Indian National Congress. Later on, he moved to Janata Party in mid-1980. In the nineties, Ramesh Kumar moved to the Janata Dal and again came back into the Indian National Congress in early 2000. In his forty-year political career, he has held many posts in Karnataka Legislative Assembly and the Government of Karnataka. Kumar was also the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly from 1994 to 1999.

About Srinivaspur constituency

Srinivaspur, nicknamed as “land of mangoes” is a town located in the Kolar district of Karnataka state, India. It is the only place in the world where all 63 species of mango is found. The taluk is sometimes referred to as Mango City and is the biggest producer of mangoes in Karnataka. It is one of the five taluks of Kolar district and has a total population of 202,304, as per the Census 2011, out of which 102,075 are males while 100,229 are females. The total literacy rate of Srinivaspur Taluka is 71.29%. Milk and silk are two of the most significant products of this region.

Srinivaspur constituency election result 2018

