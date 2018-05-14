K J George, Sarvagnanagar constituency Karnataka election result 2018: All you need to know

K J George (Image: indianexpress.com)

Sarvagnanagar constituency Karnataka election result 2018: Kelachandra Joseph George of Congress is the current MLA from Urban Sarvagnanagar constituency in Bangalore. He won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections with 49.53% of the casted votes and a huge margin of 69,673 Votes against his nearest rival Padmanabha Reddy of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Who is K J George

The current Minister for Bengaluru Development and Town Planning Kelachandra Joseph George was born on 1946 in the Kingdom of Travancore, now in Kottayam, Kerala. Previously he was the Home Minister of Karnataka and also served as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) Transport, Food and Civil Supplies in the Veerendra Patil government and Cabinet Minister for Housing & Urban Development in the S. Bangarappa government. George joined the Congress party in 1968. He was also the best rated MLA of Bangalore city by Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC) in 2018.

About Sarvagnanagar constituency

The Sarvagnanagar constituency is located in Bangalore district of Karnataka and comes under the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency. As per the voter list of 2017, there are 317346 electorates and 313 polling stations in this constituency.

Sarvagnanagar constituency Karnataka election result 2018

(To be updated on May 15)