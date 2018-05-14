Jagadish Shettar, Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency Karnataka election results 2018 LIVE updates

File pic of Jagadish Shettar (Source: Express)

Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency Karnataka election results 2018: Jagadish Shettar is a BJP leader. He is the leader of opposition in the outgoing Karnataka Assembly. Shettar, 57, comes from the powerful Lingayat community in the state which constitutes 17 per cent of the total population. This time, the BJP has fielded him from the Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency in Dharwad district. In 2013, he had won from here by defeating his nearest rival Mahesh Nalwad of Congress. He is once again pitted against Nalwad. Mallikarjun Koravi is the JD(S) candidate from here. A total of 26 candidates including Shettar are contesting election from here this time — also the highest in Dharwad district.

Check Karnataka election result full list of winners

The total number of registered voters in the constituency are 2,33,920 including general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Approximate literacy rate in the constituency is 89%.

Check Karnataka election Result LIVE

Who is Jagadish Shettar?

Shettar was born on December 17, 1955 in Kerur village in Bagalkot district of north Karnataka. His father and uncle were leaders of the Jan Sangh. His father SS Shettar had served in the Hubli-Dharwad City Corporation five times in a row. His uncle Sadashiv Shettar had successfully contested the assembly elections from Hubli in 1967 – thus becoming the first member to be elected on a Jan Sangh ticket.

Shettar obtained graduating degree from the JG College in Hubli. Shettar studied and began practising as a lawyer at the Hubli Bar. He married Shilpa in 1984. The couple has two sons — Prashant and Sankalp.

Jahadish Shettar is considered a close confidant of BJP’s chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa. In July 2011, when BSY was forced to vacate the CM’s chair following indictment by the Lokayukta in corruption cases, he had pushed for Shettar’s candidature. But Sadananda Gowda beat Shettar in the race for the job. In July 2012, Shettar replaced Gowda and served as the CM of Karnataka till May 8, 2013. In the same year, when the elections were held, the BJP had declared him as the party’s candidate for the chief ministerial post. But post-election, when the BJP failed to cross the magic figure, he was elected as the Leader of Opposition.

Shettar began his public life when he joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS. It was in 1994 when Shettar was first elected as an MLA from Hubli Rural constituency. Since then, Shettar has been elected to the Assembly four consecutive times. Shettar had also served as a Mayor of Hubballi-Dharwad for one term.

In 1996, he was appointed as the state secretary of the BJP. In 1999, he was elected as the Leader of Opposition. In 2005, Shettar was made the BJP’s Karnataka unit president. In the JD(S)-BJP coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy in 2006, he was appointed as the Revenue Minister.

In 2008, when the BJP was voted to power on its own, he was unanimously elected as the Speaker. However, a year later, he resigned and was inducted into the state Cabinet headed by BSY. He was given the charge of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency election result 2018

(To be updated on May 15)