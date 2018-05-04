It’s manifesto vs manifesto in Karnataka Elections 2018: Rahul Gandhi promises jobs, Modi banks on farmer votes; highlights here

The parties, which are trying tooth and nail to win elections, have made a number of promises to woo voters.

The Congress and the BJP have released their manifestos for Karnataka elections 2018. The parties, which are trying tooth and nail to win elections, have made a number of promises to woo voters. The Congress, which is currently ruling the state, has promised to create almost 20 lakh jobs every year, a promise which looks like Rahul Gandhi’s bid to reach out to the youth of Karnataka. On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party has made a number of promises for the farmers of the state. Here are the key promises made by the Congress and the BJP on farmer, women and youth issue:

Farmer Issues

Congress

– The Congress has promised Rs 1.25 lakh crore fund on irrigation over the next five years if re-elected to power.

– The party has promised to create an “agricultural corridor” in the state with its 10 different agro-climatic zones and other natural advantages. The proposed zone will offer immense opportunities for high growth in agriculture and allied sectors.

– Further, the corridor would focus on improving production and productivity, reducing production cost and wastage, organic farming, increase value addition, price stabilisation,integrated pest management and high unit value realisation in export markets.

BJP

– The saffron party has promised an allocation of Rs 1.5 lakh crore for irrigation projects under “Sujalam Suphalam Karnataka Yojane” to complete all irrigation projects by 2023.

– The other big promise comes in the form of farm loan up to Rs 1 lakh borrowed from nationalised and cooperative banks.

– The party also promised Rs 3,000 Crore Kamadhenu Fund for development of animal husbandry and dairy farming infrastructure, while the party promised Rs 1,000 Crore fund for expanding veterinary services.

– 3 phase power supply for 10 hours for farmers to operate their pumpsets.

– The “Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation Bill 2012” will be reintroduced.

Youth Issues

Congress

– The Congress has promised 50 per cent increase in ”employability” and job creation of 15-20 lakh jobs per year.

– The grand old party has also promised that it would endeavour to raise the employment level of women to 50 per cent in the government workforce and

BJP

– The BJP has announced that it will launch the “MukhyaMantri Laptop Yojane” to provide every student enrolling in a college with a free laptop.

– The party has promised to flourish start up culture. It has pledged to develop 6 “K-Hubs” as the biggest incubators and co-working spaces for startups in India at Hubballi, Bengaluru, Raichur, Mysuru, Mangaluru and Kalaburgi.

Women issues

Congress

– Supply free sanitary napkins to girl students of government colleges and polytechnics, besides abolishing tax on sanitary pads.

– The women police force would be increased to 33 per cent with three per cent reservation for transgenders.

– The BJP also promised effective implementation of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and community policing at all police stations.

– One-stop crisis centres for women.

BJP

– BJP has promised to establish a 10,000 Crore “Stree Unnati Fund” to set up one of the largest women run co-operatives and establish “Stree Unnati Stores” to market its products at district and taluk headquarters.

– “MukhyaMantri Smartphone Yojane” to provide women from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families with free smartphones.