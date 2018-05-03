In Karnataka, Siddaramaiah’s assets rise over 50% in 5 years; check how much Yeddyurappa, Kumaraswamy own

As per Siddaramaiah’s affidavit filed with the Election Commission, he owns assets worth over Rs 20 crore, a rise of around Rs 7 crores in comparison to what he owned before taking over as the chief minister of Karnataka in 2013.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s assets have grown by over 50 per cent during his tenure as the chief minister of the state. As per Siddaramaiah’s affidavit filed with the Election Commission, he owns assets worth over Rs 20 crore, a rise of around Rs 7 crores in comparison to what he owned before taking over as the chief minister of Karnataka in 2013. Siddaramaiah has announced that his assets stand at Rs 11.20 crore while that of his wife Parvathi is worth Rs 7.60 crore. He has also declared assets worth Rs 1.55 crore under Hindu Undivided Family (HUF).

Assets of BS Yeddyurappa, BJP’s chief ministerial candidate, seems to have gone down over the years. Yeddyurappa, a former Karnataka chief minister, declared cumulative assets of Rs 4.09 crore, while his assets were worth Rs 5.8 crore in 2013 and Rs 6.9 crore in 2014. As per his poll affidavit, the former Karnataka CM owns cash and bank deposits of worth Rs 34 lakh, immovable assets — including two residential buildings in Bengaluru and Shikaripura valued at over Rs 3.38 crore, and agricultural land worth about Rs 54 lakh — apart from 2.9 kg gold and 84.80 kg silver valued at over Rs 1 crore.

The criminal cases against Yeddyurappa have also have lessened by a large margin. In 2013, Yeddyurappa had 34 cases registered against him, mostly under Prevention of Corruption Act. Later, in 2014, the number came down to 16 cases and by 2018, BSY is just left with three cases. Out of three – one is related to corruption (criminal misconduct, breach of trust, forgery and cheating), while the other two are related to election violations.

JDS chief H D Kumaraswamy, who is also the chief ministerial candidate for his party, leaves the other two behind by a huge margin. Kumaraswamy declared his and his wife’s assets totalling more than Rs 167 crore. While their liabilities stood at over Rs 103 crores.

Kumaraswamy’s movable and immovable assets stand at Rs 42.91 crore and that of his wife at Rs 124.22 crore.