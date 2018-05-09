In Karnataka, Narendra Modi reacts to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘future PM’ remark; know what he said

“Yesterday someone made an important declaration – he said, I am going to be PM! He came like those bullies, barging his way ahead when there are others who have many years of experience,” Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his remarks where he had said that he will become PM in case his party wins the next Lok Sabha elections. Modi compared Gandhi to the ‘bullies’. “Yesterday someone made an important declaration – he said, I am going to be PM! He came like those bullies, barging his way ahead when there are others who have many years of experience,” Modi said.

Without naming, the prime minister further referred to Gandhi as ‘Naamdaar’. “To remove Modi, there are big meetings being held. How will the big leaders who attend these meetings react to this sudden announcement by one ‘Naamdaar’ that he is going to be PM,” Modi said.

Modi said that ‘people with golden spoon’ will never understand aspirations of the poor. “When I am making toilets at such a large scale, am I making them for the rich? No, it is only for the poor. Those born with golden spoons will never understand the aspirations of the poor,” he said.

Referring to his predecessor Manmohan Singh, Modi said the prime minister was on a remote control during UPA government. “During the UPA Government, there was one Prime Minister and one remote control. In the NDA Government, our remote control and the high command are the 125 crore people of India. Whatever the high command- the people of India tell me, I will do,” Modi said.

“How can someone just declare himself as the PM? This is simply nothing but arrogance,” Modi said.

While speaking to media on Tuesday, Gandhi was asked if he will become the Prime Minister in 2019 if the Congress emerges as the single largest party after the Lok Sabha elections. Congress chief’s response of “Yes, why not,” left social media amused.

“Well, it depends… it depends on how well the Congress does in the election… I mean if it emerges as the biggest party, yes,” Gandhi was quoted as saying by PTI.

However, this isn’t the first time that Gandhi has spoken about his PM ambitions. Earlier, in an interaction at the US’ Berkley University, Gandhi had said he was “absolutely ready” to be the prime ministerial candidate of the Congress in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress chief also said he is “pretty confident” that Narendra Modi would not be the next prime minister, and if the Congress acts as a “platform” (with other parties in a coalition), the BJP does not stand a chance of winning the elections.

“It is highly unlikely that BJP will form the next government, and the second part is that it is close to impossible that Modi will be the next prime minister,” Gandhi was quoted as saying by PTI.