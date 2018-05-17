In Karnataka, all AAP candidates lost deposits, polled less than Yogendra Yadav’ Swaraj India

AAP candidates lost deposits in all the seats they contested. The party contested 29 seats and could manage to win only 21,000 votes in all these constituencies.

Karnataka elections: In what can be termed as yet another jolt to its national ambitions, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party suffered a massive drubbing in recently-concluded Karnataka Assembly polls. AAP candidates lost deposits in all the seats they contested. The party contested 29 seats and could manage to win only 21,000 votes in all these constituencies. Prithvi Reddy, party’s Karnataka unit chief, contested against Congress heavyweight KJ George from the Sarvagnanagar Assembly constituency. Reddy too lost his deposit and could barely manage to get 1,861 votes.

Commenting on party’s performance, Reddy said AAP had lot of support but didn’t get votes in the same ratio. “We were washed out but I cannot understand why. We got a lot of support but that could not be converted into votes,” Reddy told PTI.

On the other hand, Yogendra Yadav-led Swaraj India bagged 79,400 votes in total from 11 seats it contested. The number of votes polled by Swaraj India (SI) were way more than those by Aam Aadmi Party. However, SI’s performace was overwhelmingly dependent on a single candidate, Darshan Puttannaiah, who polled 73,779 votes from Melukote seat, coming second.

“Swaraj India had contested 11 assembly seats in the Karnataka assembly elections 2018. Our candidates have polled a total of 79,400 votes. This is a creditable beginning, better than other new entrants,” the party said. “While we did not win any seat, our candidate and general secretary Darshan Puttannaiah finished second fighting against the money and power of the JD(S) which is a truly encouraging beginning,” it added. The party has also secured 0.2 per cent of the total vote share.

AAP had made it national ambitions clear in 2014, when it contested Lok Sabha elections on over 400 seats. However, the party could only manage to win four seats in the elections, all in Punjab. Later, in 2017, Kejriwal-led party again made attempts to spread itself outside Delhi, where it had scored a stunning victory in 2015 and bagged 67 out of 70 assembly seats.

However, barring Punjab, where AAP emerged as the main opposition party, it suffered massive drubbings in all other places it contested. To be particular, the party scored a nil in the states of Goa and later in Gujarat, where all its 29 candidates lost their deposits.