Hours before Karnataka floor test, PM Modi, Amit Shah’s message to Yeddyurappa: ‘Don’t go too far, exit gracefully’

In a terse message to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state rank and cadre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah have conveyed that while efforts to mobilise the support of MLAs for winning the trust vote was alright, a graceful exit should be the way ahead in case if it fails to get the desired numbers.

News 18, citing sources, claimed that the message was conveyed to the state leadership that there should be no use of illegal ways and means to muster the required numbers. The BJP’s central leadership has also advised Yeddyurappa not to go ahead with the trust vote if it doesn’t get the required numbers an hour ahead of the scheduled time for the floor test.

BSY was sworn in as the Karnataka Chief Minister on May 17, after BJP emerged as the single largest party having 104 MLAs. Although it was seven short of the halfway mark of 111, where the Congress won 78 seats and JD(S) 37, it claimed to form the majority. BS Yeddyurappa today seeks the trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly floor test to prove that he commands the support for the majority.

The development coincides with reports of the two missing Congress MLAs — Anand Singh and Pratap Gouda — being traced to the Goldfinch hotel in Bengaluru. The Congress has alleged that the two MLAs had been held captive by the BJP.

The numbers so far appear to be against the BJP and reports of the message by the Prime Minister to BSY could be aimed at ensuring that he makes a graceful exit. However, there is no official note from the BJP confirming or denying that such a message has indeed been conveyed.

Yeddyurappa’s exit could see him make an emotional farewell and resign from his post as Chief Minister. That, in a way, would be something similar to what former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had done in 1996. Having failed to garger the numbers, Vajpayee delivered a stirring speech in Parliament and resigned as PM after 13 days.

Meanwhile, the pro tem Assembly speaker KG Bopaiah continues to administer the oath of office to the newly elected MLAs after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test by 4 pm today.