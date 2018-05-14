H K Patil, Gadag constituency Karnataka election result 2018: All you need to know

H K Patil, Gadag constituency Karnataka election result 2018: Karnataka Assembly election results will be out on Thursday. Rural development and Panchayat Raj Minister H K Patil has contested from Gadag constituency, which has been considered as a citadel for Congress. The grand old party has fielded H K Patil, who won this seat in 2013 Assembly Elections. With Congress eyeing to retain the seat, Gadag assembly constituency has become absolutely crucial. Winning the Gadag seat also assumes political significance as the constituency has a sizeable population of Lingayat community.

Who is H K Patil

H K Patil, who holds a Graduate degree, is one of the trusted leaders of Congress. His father K. H. Patil was an eminent leader and a former minister. H K Patil is also known as the ‘Tiger of Hulkoti’. Patil’s Net Assets stand at Rs 76278991.00 and Liabilities worth Rs 46555991.00. Patil was elected to the state Legislative Council from the Karnataka West Graduates constituency four times consecutively.

Gadag constituency

Gadag is an out-and-out Congress bastion. Patil’s father had won three times as a Congress nominee. This time Congress’ Patil is facing a stiff challenge from BJP’s Anil Mensinakai, BSP’s Mahaboobsab R Sompur and JD(U)’s Shivaraddeppa S Reddar.

Gadag constituency Karnataka election result 2018

(To be updated on May 15)