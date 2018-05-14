H D Revanna, Holenarasipur constituency Karnataka election result 2018: All you need to know

Holenarasipur constituency Karnataka election result 2018: Holenarasipur constituency in Hassan district is all about H D Revanna, who has been continuously winning this seat since 2004. In this year’s Karnataka Assembly polls also, he is ready to contest the elections and probably win. He is the current MLA of the constituency and has represented the Holenarasipur four times. Anyone who is contesting on this seat will find tough to defeat the four times MLA of the same constituency. Since JD(S) has been continuously winning this seat, it is being considered as the stronghold of the JD(S). Other candidates contesting from this constituency are Manjegowda BP from INC, M N Raju from BJP, B K Nagaraja from RS and many more.

Who is H D Revanna?

H D Revanna is a former minister and son of former Prime Minister H D Devegowda. Currently, he is a member of the Legislative Assembly in Karnataka, representing Holenarasipur Hassan district constituency. He won the Holenarasipur assembly seat in 1994. Then since 2004, he has been winning this seat. In 2013, he won Holenarasipur constituency with a margin of 30,058 votes and secured 57.14 percent of the total votes polled while in 2008 he won with a margin of 27,606 votes and secured 54.58 percent of the total votes polled. Sixty-year-old Revanna has net assets of worth Rs 297051951 (29 crore).

About Holenarasipur constituency

Holenarasipur is a Vidhan Sabha constituency in Hassan district and southern region of Karnataka. With just 90 KM away from Mysore, it has a total of 2,05,135 voters that include general voters, NRI voters and Service voters. Among general voters, there are 1,04,057 male voters and 1,00,954 female voters. The constituency has a literacy rate of around 72 percent. In 2013 assembly elections, the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 81.83 percent. JD(S) has been winning this constituency since 2004. This seat was also held by former Prime Minister and father of H D Revanna, HD Devegowda who won six consecutive terms from this constituency.

Holenarasipur constituency Karnataka election result 2018:

(To be updated on May 15)