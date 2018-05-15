Government of Karnataka: Who will be the chief minister? Live Updates

Going by the current scenario, one of two names – BS Yeddyurappa and HD Kumaraswamy – will be the chief minister of the state.

Karnataka Elections results 2018 are out and Bharatiya Janata Party has emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats, falling 8 short of the majority mark of 112 seats. The Congress has won elections on 77 seats, while the JD(S) has won 38 seats. Now the biggest question which comes to fore is – who will be the next chief minister of Karnataka? Going by the current scenario, one of two names – BS Yeddyurappa and HD Kumaraswamy – will be the chief minister of the state.

Chances of HD Kumaraswamy becoming the chief minister of Karnataka

In what came as a big twist, the Congress has announced unconditional support to the JD(S). Together, the two parties cross majority mark of 112 seats. On the other hand, Deve Gowda has also accepted Congress’ offer and his son, Kumaraswamy, is likely to become the chief minister of state.

If at all the Janata Dal (Secular) accepts the offer made by the Congress, and the respective MLAs of two parties remain intact, there will be a repeat of 2013 Delhi Assembly elections. The JD(S) will form a minority government with the support of Congress.