G T Devegowda, Chamundeshwari Constituency, Karnataka election result 2018: All you need to know

Chamundeshwari Constituency, Karnataka election result 2018: Chamundeshwari Constituency is going to witness a fierce battle between the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (INC) and G T Devegowda (once a close associate of Siddaramaiah). As the Chief Minister left Varuna Constituency for his son, he is now contesting in Chamundeshwari constituency. Having represented Chamundeshwari in 2013, G T Deve Gowda can put up a good fight. Many other candidates are fighting for this seat such as S R Gopalrao from BJP, M S Praveen from BJC, Gurumallesh from AIMEP,etc.

Who is G T Devegowda?

G T Devegowda is the JD(S) MLA from Chamundeshwari. In 2013, he had won the assembly elections from Chamundeshwari constituency with a margin of 7,103 votes securing 42.87 percent of the total votes polled. He has also represented Hansur constituency in the past had mixed with BJP before re-entering JD(S). sixty-year-old was associated with Siddaramaiah for nearly three decades.

About Chamundeshwari Constituency

Chamundeshwari is a Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Mysore district and southern Karnataka region. A total of 2,89,138 voters are there in the constituency. it has a literacy rate of around 73 percent. In 2013, constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 74.23 percent. This seat was won by G K Devegowda in the previous Karnataka assembly elections. This year G T Devegowda of JD(S) is contesting against CM Siddaramaiah of Indian National Congress.

Chamundeshwari Constituency, Karnataka election result 2018:

