G Parameshwara, Koratagere constituency Karnataka election result 2018: All you need to know 

G Parameshwara (Image: PTI)

Koratagere constituency Karnataka election result 2018: G Parameshwara, President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) lost to Sudhakara Lal of Janata Dal (Secular), the current MLA of Koratagere constituency, in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections by a margin of 18155 votes. G Parameshwara had won the seat in 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 9%, from the same constituency.

Who is G. Parameshwara

G Parameshwara was born in Gollahalli of Tumkur district of Karnataka. The Congress candidate from Koratagere is also the President of KPCC. He also served as Home Minister of Karnataka from 2015 to 2017. Parameshwara completed his primary education from schools in Siddartha Nagar of Tumkur. Then he joined Government Pre-University College in Tumkur and went on to do a B.Sc. in Agriculture in University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore, followed by an M.Sc. in Agriculture at from the same college. Later, he obtained a Ph.D. in Plant Physiology from Waite Agricultural Research Centre of University of Adelaide, Australia. He joined politics in 1989 and stayed loyal to Congress ever since.

About Koratagere constituency

Koratagere is famous for Goravanahalli Goddesses Lakshmi temple and the Venkateshwara Temple in Akkiramapura village where Mauna Bhargava Rishi, the causal person for Bhargava gothra, did his penance. The annual 10-day cart festival held here attracts many devotees from various castes and classes. The cart festival is also held in high esteem and supported by the Muslim establishment in the village. Koratagere Taluka of Tumkur district has a total population of 167,591 as per the Census 2011. Out of which 84,349 are males while 83,242 are females. The total literacy rate of Koratagere Taluka is 71.9%.

Koratagere constituency election result 2018

