DK Shivakumar, Kanakapura constituency, Karnataka election result 2018: All you need to know

DK Shivakumar is contesting elections from Kanakapura constituency in 2018. (IE)

Kanakapura constituency, Karnataka election result 2018: Karnataka Assembly election results will be announced on May 15 and all eyes are on DK Shivakumar, veteran leader who is considered the most successful congress leader in Karnataka. Shivakumar who belongs to Indian National Congress is currently serving as the Energy Minister of Karnataka. He won the Kanakapura constituency in Karnataka Assembly elections in 2013 and 2008 as well. This year also he will contest from Kanakapura constituency. In the last assembly elections, INC won Kanakapura seat with a margin of 31,424 votes and the seat witnessed a voter turn out of 83.63 percent. Candidates from various parties such as Pradeep Kumar H L from IND, Narayana Gowda from JD(S), Nandini K.S from BJP etc. are also contesting from Kanakapura Constituency.

Check Karnataka election Result LIVE

Check Karnataka election result full list of winners

Who is DK Shivakumar?

Shivakumar,55, born in Kanakapura, is the current energy minister of Karnataka. Shivakumar first time at the age of 23 contested against Mr H.D Devegowda, former PM of India, then Minister at Sathanur but lost by a narrow margin. Shivakumar has been a minister several times. Shivakumar who has been in the Karnataka assembly for many years is contesting from Kanakapura constituency in 2018.

About Kanakapura constituency

Kanakapura is a State Assembly constituency in the Ramanagaram district of Karnataka. A total of 2,20,409 voters are there in the constituency and that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Literacy rate of the constituency is around 65 percent and the sex ratio stands at 100.56. In 2013, constituency witnessed a voter turn out of 83.63 percent and DK Shivakumar won this seat securing 56.77 percent of the total votes polled.

Kanakpura constituency, Karnataka election result 2018:

(To be updated on May 15)