Dirty politics: Fake ‘voters’ created to win elections in Karnataka; top developments you should not miss

In what can be termed as one of the lowliest tactics to be used to win elections, thousands of fake voter ID cards have been recovered from Karnataka’s Bengaluru barely days ahead of polling for the Karnataka Assembly Elections and signifies the possible developments behind the curtains by parties trying to win elections by hook or by crook.

Union Minister DV Sadanand Gowda on late Tuesday night claimed that a huge number of fake voter identity cards were recovered from an apartment in Bengaluru’s Jalahalli area.

Later, the Election Commission of Karnataka confirmed that they have recovered 9,746 Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPIC).

Gowda alleged that Congress candidate from Rajarajeshwari Nagara, Munirathna Naidu is behind the fake ID cards and the apartment belongs to him. Gowda, who is also a former Karnataka CM, accused the MLAs of the ruling party of misusing their position and pressurising officers to enroll false names in the voters’ list.

“This MLA Munirathna Naidu is a ‘gunda’. Nearly 60,000 voter ID cards have been manipulated, we caught hold of some and complained,” Gowda said.

Earlier in the day, the Union minister had tweeted about the recovery of more than 20,000 voter ID cards and asked the Election commission to withhold the election in the constituency.

“How can 20000 + voter card can be found in private place. 5 laptops, printer, thousands of Form 6 Acknowledgement found in trunks. Someone is riding on democracy. Election to Rajarajeshwari Nagar Constituency should be withheld immediately,” Gowda had tweeted.

The minister further said that he will meet the Election Commission on Wednesday and demand a proper investigation on the same.

He accused the Congress MLA of running democracy at his will. “MLA Munirathna Naidu runs democracy at his will. We will not allow @INCIndia Goonda raj. 20000 Voter ids are in control of @INCIndia candidate at a private place along with laptops.printers.I personally saw how they #congresscheatsdemocracy We demand a total investigation to this,” he added.

Congress’ reply

The Congress party refuted the fake voter ID card allegations levelled against it by the BJP. The party further alleged that the flat where the documents recovered from belonged to a BJP leader.

Speaking to media, chief Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the flat belonged to Manjula Nanjamuri, a BJP leader, and an ex-corporator. Surjewala claimed a conspiracy and alleged that the Nandamuri rented her own flat to his son Rakesh, who contested corporation election on a BJP ticket in 2015.

“The BJP enacted this drama in an apartment belonging to their own leader, Manjula Nanjamari. She has rented the apartment to her son who contested the 2015 BBMP Elections on a BJP ticket,” Surjewala said.

He further questioned that as to how the apartment was not raided by police or the official of the Election Commission but by BJP workers.

The Congress spokesperson said that that the BJP is seeking attention by leveling allegations ahead of May 12 polls. “BJP is doing midnight drama as if Congress has something to do in the recovery of these 9746 Voter ID cards,” he said.

Surjewala also showed to media a list which where he claimed that flat owner’s son contested on a BJP ticket in the past. “On Sl. No 16 is the name Rakesh from Jalahalli ward. Is this not proof that Rakesh is in BJP?” he said.

On Wednesday, Sridhar Nanjamari, son of Manjula Nanjamari, spoke to the media and said that he was Manjula’s only son. “Rakesh is my mother’s nephew’s son and he has got no connections with the flat in Park View apartment,” he said, adding that the flat was rented to Rangaraju, who pays rent for it every month.

Reply from the JD(S)

Slamming BJP and Congress for using unethical means to win elections, the Janata Dal (Secular) urged the Election Commission to ensure free and fair assembly elections.

“We appeal to the EC that there should be no compromise with free and fair elections. It is a serious matter. All unethical means are being adopted by both national parties (Congress and BJP),” JD(S) secretary Danish Ali said.

BJP demands cancellation of polls

Later, in a press conference, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded to countermand of elections in Raj Rajeshwari Nagar constituency.

Addressing the media, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “Congress is losing public support and they are trying hard to rig the upcoming elections in Karnataka by undemocratic ways. So, we demand to countermand of polls in Raj Rajeshwari Nagar constituency.”Targetting Congress, he further alleged a huge amount of cash was recovered from Badami constituency.