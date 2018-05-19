Democracy wins, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee after Yedurappa announces resignation

​​​
The fall of the three-day-old BJP government in Karnataka was a "victory of the regional front" and of democracy, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said soon after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announced his decision to resign without facing a trust vote today.

Mamata Banerjee, B S Yeddyurappa, BJP government in Karnataka, H D Kumaraswamy, congress, DeveGowda, Karnataka elections The Trinamool Congress chief greeted JD(S) leaders H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy and the Congress. (PTI)

The fall of the three-day-old BJP government in Karnataka was a “victory of the regional front” and of democracy, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said soon after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announced his decision to resign without facing a trust vote today. The Trinamool Congress chief greeted JD(S) leaders H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy and the Congress. “Democracy wins. Congratulations Karnataka. Congratulations DeveGowda Ji, Kumaraswamy Ji, Congress and others. Victory of the ‘regional’ front (sic),” she said in a tweet.

Yeddyurappa’s resignation will pave the way for formation of a government led by JD(S) state chief H D Kumaraswamy, who has the backing of the Congress. The newly formed alliance has claimed support of 117 MLAs in the 224-member House with an effective strength of 221. Polling for two seats was not held due to various reasons, while Kumaraswamy won from two places.

