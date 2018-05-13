Day after Karnataka exit polls predict hung Assembly, Siddaramaiah makes this surprise statement

Siddaramaiah has said he can leave the CM post for a Dalit leader.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, who is the most likely candidate for the chief ministerial post if Congress comes back to power, has made a surprise statement before the results day. Siddaramaiah has said he can leave the CM post for a Dalit leader. His statement gains significance after most surveys predicted that no party may get a majority in Karnataka.

The Congress may need the support of JD(S) in case of a hung assembly. Given Siddaramaih’s bitter past with HD Deve Gowda, it is expected the JD(S) may not come along with Congress in case the party chooses former for the top post. The chief minister made his remarks while speaking to ABP news.

Unlike the BJP, the Congress has not declared its chief ministerial candidate for the elections. Recently, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president Dinesh Gundu Rao had said that Siddaramaiah will be the “front-runner” for the chief minister’s post. However, Rao had not said that Siddaramaiah is, indeed, party’s CM candidate.

However, the party had said that Siddaramaiah was the leader of the campaign and the election would be fought under his watch. “Congress is going for election under the leadership of chief minister, it has been stated. It is under his leadership entire campaign is being run…he is the face of the election, he is the captain of our team,” Rao had said.

The Congress leader had further said the CM will be decided after the election. “If we win, CLP will meet and decide, but he(Siddaramaiah) is the captain of our team, so obviously if we win again, he will be the front-runner,” he said.

Apart from Siddramaiah, who was earlier a part of JD(S) for a long time, KPCC president G Parameshwara is also seen as a serious contender for the top job. Many experts had said that the Congress didn’t announce CM candidate to avoid any divisions or conflict within the party.