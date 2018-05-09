Congress turning to fake voters to rig Karnataka Assembly polls, says BJP chief Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah today slammed the Congress over the recovery of thousands of allegedly fake voter identity cards in Karnataka. (PTI)

BJP president Amit Shah today slammed the Congress over the recovery of thousands of allegedly fake voter identity cards in Karnataka, claiming that the ruling party in the state was creating fictitious voters to rig the Assembly polls as it had read the writing on the wall that its rule was ending. In a number of tweets, Shah hit out at the Congress, saying that it should be ashamed of itself as everything about the party was “fake – their tears for the poor, their claims of development, their commitment to social justice.” He alleged that the Congress has resorted to “unethical and anti-democratic” ways to succeed in the Karnataka Assembly polls. “Now the Congress is using fake voter IDs to create fictitious voters and rig the 2018 Karnataka polls,” Shah said and asked the Election Commission to ensure free and fair polling in Raja Rajeshwari Nagar constituency, where these cards were seized by police, and other parts of the state.

The hopes and aspirations of the people of Karnataka cannot be held hostage to the machinations of the Congress, he said. “The Congress has read the writing on the wall. They know their reign of corruption and oppression is ending in Karnataka. That is why they are turning to unethical and anti-democratic ways to succeed. However, their attempts will be thwarted and the power of the people will win,” Shah said.

The BJP chief, who has been camping in Karnataka to spearhead his party’s campaign as the state goes to the polls on May 12, appealed to all democracy-loving Indians to rise to the occasion and speak up against this “fraudulent and anti-democratic means adopted by the Congress just for the sake of power”. “Our vigilance will ensure our future generations breathe the air of freedom and democracy,” Shah tweeted.

The BJP had earlier demanded countermanding of polls in Raja Rajeshwari Nagar Assembly seat. Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma, however, dubbed the incident as “stage managed” and said, “The Election Commission must take action, and a police case be registered.” He alleged that the BJP was up to such tactics as defeat was staring at their face.