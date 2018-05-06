Congress sides with ‘Bharat tere tukde honge’ supporters, Narendra Modi says in Karnataka

PM Narendra Modi addressed several back-to-back rallies today. (Source: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Karnataka election 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of siding with forces that support the destruction of India. “Some people feel uncomfortable when patriotism, nationalism, national song are discussed. Congress faced such downfall that its leaders started giving blessings to people who raised slogans of ‘Bharat tere tukde honge’ & demanded proofs of surgical strikes from Army,” ANI quoted the PM as saying at a rally in Jamakhandi of the poll-bound Karnataka.

The PM also accused the Congress of forgetting Lingayat icon Basaveshwara. “Congress’ forgot even Bhagwan Basaveshwara but started recalling his name when Karnataka Elections 2018 came near. It was during Atal Ji’s leadership, that a statue of Bhagwaan Basaveshwara was put up in the Parliament,” he said.

Modi addressed several back-to-back rallies today.

Taking a dig at Congress claim of “moral victory” in recent elections where the party lost, Modi said,”To win or to lose is a part of elections. One must accept their defeat. But Congress leaders are ‘Naamdaars’. They didn’t congratulate us ‘Kaamdaars’. Such is their arrogance that they didn’t even pay a courtesy call to President upon his win.”

At a rally in Hubli, Modi said, “Congress neither cares about the present nor the future of Karnataka. What it cares most is about remaining in power…Congress leaders are caught with large stashes of cash and when our Government takes action, they keep on saying that Modi is vindictive.”

He further said, “We want to build a New India where children get a good education, youth get jobs, elderly get proper healthcare and where there is no discrimination on the lines of caste. ..We are connecting distant places with airways, we are expanding the aviation sector. We want the common man to travel in airways.”

“On one hand we are promising development while on the other hand, the present Karnataka CM believes in superstition. Everyone knows what happened when a crow sat on his car,” Modi added while taking a dig at Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.