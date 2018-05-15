Congress open to alliance with JDS post Karnataka election results, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress may fall short of a majority in Karnataka

In a virtual admission that the Congress may fall short of a majority in Karnataka, party leader Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday that an alliance with the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) was possible.

“We will discuss the issue with the high command. I am going to meet Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ashok Gehlot and we will discuss,” Kharge said here.

But he quickly added that it was too early to predict the outcome of Saturday’s Assembly election. Vote count on Tuesday showed the BJP ahead of the ruling Congress with the JD-S at the third spot.