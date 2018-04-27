Congress manifesto for Karnataka elections 2018: Is Rahul Gandhi’s ‘1 cr jobs in 5 years’ promise realistic or just a ‘jumla’?

Karnataka Elections 2018: Launching Congress’ election manifesto for Karnataka elections, Rahul Gandhi promised to create one crore jobs in five years, if voted to power in Karnataka.

Congress manifesto for Karnataka elections 2018: Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s election manifesto for Karnataka Elections comes up with the much-debated issue of “job creation” in the country. In the recent times, much has been said by both Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the promises of jobs made to the people, and Congress President Rahul Gandhi has was not behind in raking up the issue. Launching Congress’ election manifesto for Karnataka elections, Rahul Gandhi promised to create one crore jobs in five years, if voted to power in Karnataka. He launched the manifesto along with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former CM Veerappa Moily.

Rahul Gandhi, who released the election manifesto for the first time, has always taken potshots at the BJP government on the issue of job creation in the country. While visiting his Lok Sabha constituency of Amethi on April 16, the Congress president had alleged that promises made by the BJP were not being met.

We released the Congress Manifesto for Karnataka earlier today. It captures the “Mann Ki Baat” of the people of Karnataka and makes very specific commitments that we intend to deliver on, including creating 1 Cr. new jobs over the next 5 yrs. #NavaKarnatakaManifesto pic.twitter.com/hktUWrpeiI — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 27, 2018

However, a look at figures cited by CM Siddaramaiah suggests that the promise may be a difficult one to keep as well. As per the Chief Minister, the state has created 15 lakh jobs in the last four years, corresponding to a mere 15 percent of what the party promises to achieve in the next five years after coming to power. “Our government has created about 15 lakh jobs in the last four years. The rate of unemployment in the state has been brought down to about 2 percent, which is much lower than the national average of 3.7 percent,” CM Siddaramaiah had said while unveiling the “Nava Karnataka 2025” vision document in January this year.

Not only Rahul Gandhi, but former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had hit out at PM Narendra Modi for failing to keep up his promises made to the people of the country in 2014 at the Congress’ 84th plenary session in the national capital on March 18. Addressing Congress co-workers at the meet, Singh said that while campaigning, Modi had made lots of tall promises, but they haven’t been fulfilled till now. He had at that time took a jibe at PM Modi’s promise to provide two crore jobs saying one is yet to see even two lakh jobs.

Meanwhile, launching the election manifesto at TMA Pai hall in Mangaluru today, Gandhi described it as the “voice of the people of Karnataka” and not a document prepared by “three or four people in a closed room”. He also took potshots at Narendra Modi, saying while the prime minister likes to tell people his “mann ki baat”, this manifesto contained the “mann ki baat” of the people of Karnataka.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Gandhi said the manifesto that the saffron party will release would not be for the people of Karnataka and reflect the views of the RSS. The Congress president claimed the Siddaramaiah government had fulfilled 95 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto released ahead of the 2013 polls after coming to power. Elections to the 225-seat assembly are scheduled for May 12.